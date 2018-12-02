NASA's first asteroid sample-collector nears target, Bennu

December 3, 2018
NASA tests thrusters on journey to asteroid Bennu
Credit: NASA

NASA's first-ever mission designed to visit an asteroid and return a sample of its dust back to Earth arrives Monday at its destination, Bennu, two years after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The $800 million mission, known as OSIRIS-REx, is targeted for a 12 pm (1700 GMT) rendez-vous with the asteroid, and will use its suite of five science instruments to study the asteroid for the next year and a half.

Then, in 2020, it will reach out with its and touch the asteroid in what NASA has described as a "gentle high-five," aiming to collect about two ounces (60 grams) of material from the asteroid's surface, and return it to Earth for further study.

Bennu is a carbon-rich asteroid, chosen from some 500,000 asteroids in the solar system because it orbits close to Earth's path around the Sun, is the right size for scientific study, and is one of the oldest asteroids known to NASA.

Scientists hope it will reveal more about the early formation of the , as well as how to find precious resources like metals and water in asteroids.

Japanese space agency JAXA first proved sample collection from an asteroid was possible.

JAXA's Hayabusa spacecraft crash-landed into the surface of its target asteroid and managed to return a few micrograms of material in 2010.

A live NASA broadcast of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft's formal arrival begins at 11:45 am (1645 GMT).

OSIRIS-REx stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer.

Explore further: NASA's OSIRIS-REx Executes First Asteroid Approach Maneuver

Related Stories

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Executes First Asteroid Approach Maneuver

October 2, 2018

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft executed its first Asteroid Approach Maneuver (AAM-1) today putting it on course for its scheduled arrival at the asteroid Bennu in December. The spacecraft's main engine thrusters fired in a ...

Image: From the Earth, moon and beyond

January 3, 2018

The purpose of NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft—Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security–Regolith Explorer—is to map and return samples from asteroid Bennu, a carbon-rich hunk of rock that ...

NASA's OSIRIS-REx begins asteroid operations campaign

August 24, 2018

After an almost two-year journey, NASA's asteroid sampling spacecraft, the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx), caught its first glimpse of asteroid Bennu last ...

Recommended for you

How do stellar binaries form?

December 3, 2018

Most stars with the mass of the sun or larger have one or more companion stars, but when and how these multiple stars form is one of the controversial central problems of astronomy. Gravity contracts the natal gas and dust ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.