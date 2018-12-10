Record number of Mexican gray wolves found dead in 2018

December 13, 2018 by Susan Montoya Bryan
In this Dec. 7, 2011, file photo, a female Mexican gray wolf looks to avoid being captured for its annual vaccinations and medical check-up at the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge in central New Mexico. Wildlife managers have confirmed that a record number of Mexican gray wolves have been reported dead this year, fueling concerns about the decades-long effort to return the endangered predator to the American Southwest. Officials say five wolves were found dead in New Mexico in November alone, bringing the total for the year to 17. It also marks one of the deadliest months in the history of the reintroduction program. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

Wildlife managers have confirmed a record number of Mexican gray wolves have been reported dead this year, fueling concerns about the decades-long effort to return the endangered predator to the southwestern U.S.

Officials say five wolves were found dead in New Mexico in November, bringing the total for the year to 17. It marks one of the deadliest months in the history of the wolf reintroduction program.

The U.S. government began releasing Mexican wolves in 1998. The latest annual survey indicated at least 114 wolves were roaming parts of Arizona and New Mexico in early 2018.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating but hasn't said how the animals died.

Environmentalists critical of the program's management say losses need to be stemmed and more captive wolves should be released.

