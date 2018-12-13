In almost every dorm room, library, coffee shop, office and airport around the world, you will find someone with their head buried in a laptop.

Gone are the days of the large, bulky desktop computer and rushing in is the era of the small and sleek yet powerful laptop.

And while everyone has or requires a laptop, everyone has different needs for that little personal computer in their lap. But never fear, we at Reviewed have tested a number of laptops to find the best one to fit your needs, so here are the best laptops of 2018.

The best overall: The Dell XPS 15 9575 2-in-1 (i7-8705G, 512GB SSD, 16GB)

The Dell XPS 15 (2018) stands as an experiment gone right. With its 8th Gen Intel processor and Radeon RX Vega graphics, it's one hell of a powerhouse. The display is beautiful, too. But while we like the keyboard and speakers, battery life is subpar, the cooling system is loud, and there are no USB-A ports. Drawbacks aside, the XPS is the best option for hardcore gamers or photo professionals.

Get the Dell XPS 15 9575 from Dell for $1,749.99

The best laptop under $1,000: The Dell XPS 13 9360

Dell's XPS 13 is simply one of the best all-around Windows laptop you can buy right now. It's got a 13-inch screen that fits into a tighter package than all of its competitors, it's got a premium design that feels on par with the best laptops on the market, and it's got all the ports and power you could need. Best of all is easily its edge-to-edge display, which puts nearly every other laptop to shame.

While most configs of the XPS 13 will cost you over $1,000, you can find some under that price threshold. If you need a little more power or want a touchscreen we'd keep an eye out for older versions that have 6th-generation Intel Core chips, or the new base model which has a 7th-generation Intel Core i5, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and a non-touch screen for $949.

Get the Dell XPS 13 9360 at Walmart for $939

The best laptop under $600: The Acer Aspire E 15

These days, buying a premium laptop usually means spending well over a thousand dollars. But unless you're Scrooge McDuck—and spend your weekends practicing your breast stroke in a pool full of gold coins—that's not ideal for most people. The Acer Aspire E 15, with its affordable price and strong performance, aims to change that narrative.

There's a lot we like about the Aspire. Not only is the port selection robust, battery life is fantastic too, meaning you can leave the power brick at home (or at least in your bag). It's also upgradeable, meaning you can add RAM or swap out storage. But while we like the price and the robust build, we still had a few gripes.

The display is dimmer, the webcam isn't the best and it's a little chunky, but, if you're on a tight budget but need something to satisfy your basic computing needs, the Aspire won't let you down.

Get the Acer Aspire E 15 on Amazon for $579.99

The best laptop under $300: The Acer Chromebook 11

With its killer looks, snappy performance, and lightweight body, the Acer Chromebook 11 has a lot to offer. When we first saw it at CES 2018, I couldn't believe it was a Chromebook, as they're typically known for their generic designs. Not only is the indigo blue exterior absolutely gorgeous, the plastic shell feels pretty rugged too. But while we love the long battery life and low price point, we still had a few gripes.

The display is a lot dimmer than we like. It's an acceptable display, especially for an 11-inch screen, but it's not going to blow you away. The sound quality is also underwhelming. Lower tones aren't as crisp as they are on other machines.

Minor nitpicks aside, we think it's a great choice for the budget-conscious buyer. If you need an inexpensive machine for everyday tasks (like browsing the web and so on), you can't really get much better than this.

Get the Acer Chromebook 11 on Amazon for $258.99

The best overall Chromebook: The Google Pixelbook (2017, Intel Core i7)

If you've got a taste for the future, the Google Pixelbook is about as futuristic as Chromebooks get. With its top-notch hardware, versatile 2-in-1 design, touchscreen support, and long battery life, this high-end Chromebook has a lot to offer.

The keyboard is an absolute dream to type on, too. The keys are well-spaced and typing is clicky and pleasant. But while we love the full Android support and glass touchpad, there were still a couple of nitpicks we had to grapple with.

The pen is sold separately, meaning it's an extra $99 on top of the cost of the laptop. It's also very expensive for a Chromebook. The entry-level model alone will cost you $999, which is almost double the price of the Asus Chromebook Flip. Drawbacks aside, if you've got the funds, this is the best Chromebook we've ever tested.

Get the Google Pixelbook on Amazon for $1,269.98

The best hybrid 2-in-1 convertible laptop: Huawei Matebook X Pro

With its snappy performance, high-res display, and long battery life, Huawei's MateBook X Pro has a lot going for it. While we love the oversized trackpad and wide selection of ports, we still had a few nitpicks. The webcam is in a strange place, and the shell is a fingerprint magnet. That said, if you're looking for a swanky ultraportable that won't burn a hole in your wallet, you can't get much better than our favorite hybrid 2-in-1.

Get the Huawei Matebook X Pro on Amazon for $1,495

The best laptop for students: The Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA

The Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA, with its 4GB RAM and 64GB of eMMC flash storage, is a good productivity machine. It's fast enough to handle most tasks like watching Netflix or surfing the web. The Flip is surprisingly zippy for a Chromebook, which exclusively runs web-based applications.

It genuinely feels well-built, too. The aluminum body is slim and lightweight, but won't bow under pressure. The convertible hinge design also lets you rotate the lid all the way around so you can use it like a tablet, making it easier to share information in a classroom setting.

It's pricier than your average Chromebook, but if you're looking for a sophisticated-looking machine to do your schoolwork on, then you can't get much better than this. It looks and feels like a premium machine without the premium price tag; we liked it so much, we named it the best Chromebook of 2017.

Get the Asus Chromebook Flip on Amazon for $477.08

The best overall Ultrabook: HP Spectre x360 Convertible

The HP Spectre x360 (15-inch, late 2017) can really walk the walk. With its 8th Gen Intel CPU and 16GB of RAM, this 2-in-1 packs some serious power. While we love the connectivity options, 4K display, and long battery life, the starting price is steep and it's bulky in tablet mode. Drawbacks aside, if you're a photo editor with a flexible budget, our top convertible laptop is designed just for you.

Get the HP Spectre x360 Convertible on Amazon for $1,299

The best laptop for gaming: The Asus Republic of Gamers Strix Scar Edition

With its subdued design, steady performance, and generous selection of ports, the Asus Scar ROG Strix Scar Edition has a lot going for it. Powerful enough for VR and photo/video editing, it's great for gamers and creative professionals. While there's a lot we like, battery life is poor and the starting price is high. Drawbacks aside, if you're working with a flexible budget, it's our favorite gaming laptop for the right buyer.

Get the Asus Republic of Gamers Strix Scar Edition on Amazon for $1,399.99

