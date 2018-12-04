Handheld gadget to provide rapid food quality testing

December 7, 2018, CORDIS
Handheld gadget to provide rapid food quality testing
Credit: El Nariz, Shutterstock

A microbiological detection device will help speed up the measurement of contamination in raw meat, thus minimising costs and food waste.

Foodborne diseases are a major public health concern worldwide. Every year an estimated 600 million – about 1 in 10 people – fall ill after eating contaminated food and 420 000 die, according to the World Health Organization. To help address , the EU-funded FRESHDETECT project is developing a portable tool that will determine the microbiological quality of products.

A product flyer on the project website notes that the handset determines the "total viable count (TVC) in without extracting samples and without incubation." It uses a fluorescence spectroscopy process that directs an intense blue light onto the surface of the meat and measures the characteristic fluorescence signatures and the bacterial flora. "The TVC is then calculated using a reliable analysis algorithm to ascertain the microbiological quality of the product. The measurements are non-invasive and last only a few seconds. The results are displayed directly on the device immediately after the measurement."

The device can store up to 2 000 measurements. The results can be transferred to a PC any time via a USB port. As stated in the same product flyer: "Potential fields of application include rapid tests for the in-house control of meat across the entire meat handling and processing chain, as well as delay-free quality monitoring in the receiving and shipping areas."

New dimension

In a news article on the 'FoodNavigator' news website, managing director of project coordinator FreshDetect GmbH Oliver Dietrich said the innovation "creates a new dimension in food safety." According to CORDIS, the "device enables non-invasive microbiological testing without additional operational or maintenance costs." The target users include slaughterhouses, cutting plants, meat processing companies, retailers, wholesalers and butchers. The project aims to bring its "current prototype (TRL7) [technology readiness level 7] to business success with commercialization to these users," CORDIS adds.

In the same news article Dietrich says: "FreshDetect will successively expand its applications to include other food such as fish, dairy products, fruit and vegetables. The focus is not only on bacterial contamination, but also on the detection of pesticides, herbicides, origin, age (degree of ripeness) and other factors."

The ongoing FRESHDETECT (FRESHDETECT – food safety – fast and reliable) project also tackles food waste, which creates about 8 % of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. Some 88 million tonnes of food are wasted in the EU every year, with associated costs estimated at EUR 143 billion, according to the European Commission. CORDIS emphasises that "the FreshDetect technology offers a so far unmatched level of food process control allowing an optimization of the production and minimizing ."

The project website notes that although the device has been on the market since the summer of 2017, "it has undergone a series of tests since 2016 that are carried out in conjunction with quality-focused companies in the meat industry." It adds: "We currently offer software datasets for various types of meat. Other datasets for detecting TVC are under development. We are also developing a technology for detecting TVC through transparent packaging (MAP, vacuum)."

Explore further: US paves way to get 'lab meat' on plates

More information: FRESHDETECT project website: www.freshdetect.com/en/

Related Stories

US paves way to get 'lab meat' on plates

November 17, 2018

US authorities on Friday agreed on how to regulate food products cultured from animal cells—paving the way to get so-called "lab meat" on American plates.

Detecting salmonella in pork meat twice as fast

March 21, 2017

A new method developed at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark, halves the time it takes slaughterhouses to test for disease-causing salmonella in pork meat. The test can save the slaughterhouses money ...

New methods of detecting Salmonella in pork meat processing

July 24, 2014

Infections caused by foodborne microorganisms are an increasing public health burden. In a PhD project at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark, new methods of characterising and dectecting foodborne ...

X-ray scanning to guarantee meat tenderness

June 2, 2015

Have you ever bought an expensive steak for your evening meal only to be annoyed to find out that you're chewing on stubborn gristle? Worry no more – change is just around the corner.

Recommended for you

Researchers probe hydrogen bonds using new technique

December 7, 2018

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have used nuclear resonance vibrational spectroscopy to probe the hydrogen bonds that modulate the chemical reactivity of enzymes, catalysts and biomimetic complexes. The technique ...

Engineers repurpose wasp venom as an antibiotic drug

December 7, 2018

The venom of insects such as wasps and bees is full of compounds that can kill bacteria. Unfortunately, many of these compounds are also toxic for humans, making it impossible to use them as antibiotic drugs.

Are amorphous solids elastic or plastic?

December 7, 2018

In a crystalline solid, the atoms form an ordered lattice. Crystalline solids respond elastically to small deformations: When the applied strain is removed, the macroscopic stress, as well as the microscopic configuration ...

Molecular insights into spider silk

December 7, 2018

Spider silk is one of the toughest fibres in nature and has astounding properties. Scientists from the University of Würzburg discovered new molecular details of self-assembly of a spider silk fibre protein.

Copycat cells command new powers of communication

December 7, 2018

From kryptonite for Superman to plant toxins for poison ivy, chemical reactions within the body's cells can be transformative. And, when it comes to transmuting cells, UC San Diego researchers are becoming superhero-like ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.