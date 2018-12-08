Google CEO spars with lawmakers on bias, privacy

December 11, 2018 by Rob Lever
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing, said there is no &quot;political bias&quot; in its
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing, said there is no "political bias" in its search results

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai parried US lawmakers Tuesday over complaints of political bias and intrusive data collection as the internet giant came under heavy criticism from conservatives.

"We build our products in a neutral way," Pichai said in one exchange with a lawmaker, and added later: "We approach our work without any political bias."

Pichai was called to the House Judiciary Committee following a series of attacks by President Donald Trump and his supporters claiming that Google and other internet platforms were suppressing conservative voices, despite persistent denials from the companies.

The hearing on Google's "data collection, use and filtering practices" offered an opportunity for lawmakers to confront the CEO over claims that the skews its search results for political reasons.

Google angered lawmakers earlier this year by refusing to send a top executive to a similar hearing with Facebook and Twitter.

The latest hearing comes with Silicon Valley under fire over privacy practices and manipulation, including by foreign governments, and possible monopoly practices.

Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte said it would be "sinister" for Google to manipulate its because of its vast ability to control information people see online.

US House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (L), Republican of California, shakes hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai as he arrives
US House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (L), Republican of California, shakes hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai as he arrives to testify during a House Judiciary Committee hearing
"The American people deserve to know what kinds of information they are not getting when they are doing a search on the internet," Goodlatte said.

Pichai, dressed in a dark suit, calmly responded to questions, repeating on several occasions that the company seeks to serve a range of viewpoints without bias.

He took on Republican Representative Lamar Smith of Texas, who said it was "irrefutable" that Google's search results were biased.

Pichai replied that "providing users with high-quality and trusted information is sacrosanct to us... we find we have a wide variety of sources including from the left and the right."

He said search algorithms reflect factors such as "relevance, freshness (and) popularity," and added that "we try to reflect what is newsworthy, what is currently being discussed."

'Fake news'

Trump earlier this year took aim at Google, tweeting that were "rigged" against him, promoting negative stories from media outlets he considers "fake news."

A demonstrator holds a sign in protest as Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing that exa
A demonstrator holds a sign in protest as Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing that examined the internet giant's exploration of a search engine that would satisfy the Chinese government

Some lawmakers raised the prospect of new regulations or modifying the exemption from liability that internet firms enjoy for content from third parties.

Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican, argued that Google was "surrounded by liberality" and did not recognize its own bias.

But Democrat Jerry Nadler called the bias issue a "fantasy" drummed up by conservatives and said "no evidence supports this right-wing conspiracy theory."

California Democrat Ted Lieu called the hearing "a waste of time" and ridiculed the comments about constitutional rights under the First Amendment.

"The First Amendment limits what the government can do on regulating speech, it does not limit Google," Lieu said.

What does Google know?

Pichai also faced comments and questions about Google's data collection and privacy practices, and its discussions on creating a search engine that could be used in China.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to questions on political bias and data protection at a House Judiciary Committee hearing
Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to questions on political bias and data protection at a House Judiciary Committee hearing

Goodlatte said the tech giant was "able to collect an amount of information about its users that would even make the NSA (National Security Agency) blush," arguing that the company needed to be more transparent about what it does with location and other data on Android-powered devices.

Pichai said the data collected would depend on the applications installed and privacy options chosen.

"We remind users to do a privacy checkup and we make it very obvious... they can clearly see what information we have," he said.

He also sought to deflect criticism over "Project Dragonfly," a hotly contested project that could offer a engine that would satisfy Chinese censors.

"Right now we have no plans to launch in China," he said.

Explore further: Google CEO to appear before US House panel December 5

Related Stories

Google CEO to appear before US House panel December 5

November 28, 2018

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai will testify at a congressional hearing next week where he will be questioned on "transparency" and "filtering practices" used by the internet search giant, lawmakers said Wednesday.

Google CEO says 'important to explore' China project

October 16, 2018

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai has acknowledged publicly for the first time that the tech giant is considering a search engine for China, saying it could offer "better information" to people than rival services.

Recommended for you

Uber filed paperwork for IPO: report

December 8, 2018

Ride-share company Uber quietly filed paperwork this week for its initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported late Friday.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

JamesG
not rated yet 1 hour ago
The monster lied his way through the whole thing. SHUT HIM DOWN!!

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.