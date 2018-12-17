EU electricity reform calls end to coal subsidies

December 19, 2018
Coal still accounts for a considerable amount of power generation in several EU countries, including Germany and Poland
Coal still accounts for a considerable amount of power generation in several EU countries, including Germany and Poland

European Union member states and the European Parliament agreed Wednesday to reform the bloc's electricity market, including a call to end coal subsidies by 2025.

The reform, clinched after marathon talks, broadly aims to develop a more transparent and as the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, continues opening up national energy markets.

Austria, which holds the EU's six-month rotating presidency, announced the end to the coal subsidies in Wednesday's political agreement that still requires formal approval.

"Member can, after strict examination by the European Commission, distribute state aid but only until 2025," Austria said in a statement, referring to existing coal-fired power plants.

The subsidies, designed to compensate electricity producers who maintained higher capacity to meet peaks in demand, had stirred debate over the role of coal in the bloc.

The reforms introduce a new limit for powerplants eligible to receive the subsidies known as capacity mechanisms: subsidies to generation capacity emitting 550 grammes of CO2 per kilowatt hour or more will be phased out.

Krisjanis Karins, the MEP who pushed for the legislation, said negotiators finally overcame sticking points on several issues including coal-linked subsidies.

"Our ambition is to get away from heavy state subsidies and instead let the market do the job of supplying industries and households with affordable and secure energy inside the EU," Karins said in a statement.

The Latvian politician said the reform will lead to lower electricity prices, greater consumer choice for energy suppliers, and stronger incentives for new technology.

Miguel Arias Canete, the European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy, said the deal puts the "EU in the lead in terms of rules to accelerate and facilitate the clean energy transition."

It comes after other EU moves toward cleaner this week and after international talks in Poland aimed at breathing new life into the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Monique Goyens, who heads the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), said "overall this is a good deal for consumers".

For example, consumers will find it easier to understand bills and they will be able to switch to new suppliers within 24 hours rather than in weeks, Goyens added.

The European Parliament and the member states still have to formally approve the deal.

Explore further: EU unveils plans to boost 'clean energy' use

Related Stories

EU unveils plans to boost 'clean energy' use

November 30, 2016

The EU on Wednesday unveiled "clean energy" plans to boost renewable use, cut waste and reduce subsidies for coal power in a bid to meet its commitments to the Paris climate deal.

EU to cut new car emissions by 37.5 percent by 2030

December 18, 2018

The European Union forged ahead Tuesday with plans to slash carbon dioxide emissions from new cars and vans by 2030 despite industry concerns the targets are for now "totally unrealistic."

EU reaches deal to overhaul farm subsidies: Ireland

June 26, 2013

European institutions on Wednesday agreed to reform the Common Agricultural Policy to favour small farms over big business and promote environmentally-friendly farming in an overhaul of the EU's most costly programme.

EU agrees to reform world's largest carbon market

November 9, 2017

The EU struck a deal Thursday to overhaul Europe's carbon market after 2021, hailing it as a key step toward meeting its pledges to cut greenhouse gases under the Paris climate agreement.

EU signals end to high subsidies for renewable energy

November 5, 2013

The European Commission issued new guidelines Tuesday which could end costly and controversial subsidies for renewable energy, opening the way for state-aid backing of gas or coal-fired electricity generation projects.

Recommended for you

Understanding dynamic stall at high speeds

December 18, 2018

When a bird in flight lands, it performs a rapid pitch-up maneuver during the perching process to keep from overshooting the branch or telephone wire. In aerodynamics, that action produces a complex phenomenon known as dynamic ...

Pushing lithium ion batteries to the next performance level

December 13, 2018

Conventional lithium ion batteries, such as those widely used in smartphones and notebooks, have reached performance limits. Materials chemist Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna and international ...

Uber filed paperwork for IPO: report

December 8, 2018

Ride-share company Uber quietly filed paperwork this week for its initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported late Friday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.