Argentina puts 65-million-year-old dinosaur replica on display

December 20, 2018
A reproduction of the skeleton of a 65-million-year-old plesiosaur marine reptile discovered in cretaceous rocks in Argentine Pa
A reproduction of the skeleton of a 65-million-year-old plesiosaur marine reptile discovered in cretaceous rocks in Argentine Patagonia

Argentine paleontologists unveiled on Wednesday the replica of a 65-million-year-old skeleton of a plesiosaur marine reptile found in a Patagonian lake in 2009.

"We've been working since 2009 until now to liberate the fossil from the surrounding it, making a reproduction and hanging it here in the museum hall," paleontologist Fernando Novas of the Bernardino Rivadavia Natural Science Museum in Buenos Aires told AFP.

The fossil is of a found in Cretaceous period rocks close to the southern town of El Calafate, 2,800 kilometers (1,700 miles) from Buenos Aires.

The remains of this plesiosaur are the most complete found in Argentina and were discovered in rocks submerged in Lake Argentino at the foot of the Andes mountains.

"It was around 50 centimeters (1.64 feet) under the water and part of the lake had to be drained to take out the rocks," said scientist Marcelo Isasi.

Four tons of rocks had to be removed to unearth the , found just 500 meters (1,640 feet) from an international airport.

Plesiosaurs were huge marine reptiles that lived in seas throughout the entire planet inhabited the entire planet, with long necks, tiny heads and sharp teeth.

The fossil was found in Cretaceous period rocks close to the southern town of El Calafate
The fossil was found in Cretaceous period rocks close to the southern town of El Calafate

It was an era before the Andes existed and when Argentine Patagonia lay underwater.

The fossil is nine meters long with each fin measuring 1.3 meters.

Four tons of rocks had to be removed to unearth the fossil remains, found just 500 meters (1,640 feet) from an international air
Four tons of rocks had to be removed to unearth the fossil remains, found just 500 meters (1,640 feet) from an international airport

Explore further: Giant marine reptile lived in Antarctic 150 million years ago

Related Stories

Dinosaur with tiny arms unearthed in Argentina

May 25, 2012

Argentine experts have discovered the near-complete remains of a new species of Jurassic-era dinosaur that stood on its rear legs and had tiny arms, according to a leading paleontologist.

The oldest plesiosaur was a strong swimmer

December 14, 2017

Plesiosaurs were especially effective swimmers. These long extinct "paddle saurians" propelled themselves through the oceans by employing "underwater flight"—similar to sea turtles and penguins. Paleontologist from the ...

Scientists discover massive Jurassic marine reptile

March 5, 2008

University of Alaska Museum of the North earth sciences curator Patrick Druckenmiller spent several weeks last summer working with a Norwegian research team to excavate a large pliosaur specimen in the remote Norwegian archipelago ...

Recommended for you

Study: Prehistoric horses were homebodies

December 19, 2018

Unlike today's zebras, prehistoric horses in parts of North America did not make epic migrations to find food or fresh water, according to a new study by the University of Cincinnati.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.