Searching for the weakest detectable magnetic fields in white dwarfs

November 26, 2018, Isaac Newton Group of Telescopes
Searching for the Weakest Detectable Magnetic Fields in White Dwarfs
The polarised spectrum of the magnetic white dwarf WD 0058-044 obtained with ISIS on September 19 2018. The blue solid line reveals Halpha split into a Zeeman triplet. The separation between the line components is proportional to the magnetic field strength averaged over the visible stellar disk. The red line shows the circularly polarised profile of the same line. Its shape depends on the component of the star's magnetic field along the line of sight, averaged over the stellar disk. Credit: Stefano Bagnulo and John Landstreet

Magnetic fields are present in a large variety of stars across the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram, during all evolutionary stages from pre-main sequence stars, to main sequence stars and evolved stars, up to the final stages when the star explodes as a supernova.

Magnetic fields play important roles in stellar evolution. They transfer angular momentum, both internally during , and externally during periods of accretion or mass loss. Even a fairly weak magnetic field can suppress convection in stellar atmospheres and affect cooling times of extremely old white dwarfs. While the effects of the magnetic fields are well observed and sometime even understood, the origin of stellar magnetic fields is often unknown, and we do not know how fields evolve as evolve.

Detection of a stellar magnetic field generally relies on observation of splitting and/or polarisation of produced by the Zeeman effect. In a general way, splitting of spectral lines by the Zeeman effect is detected in a normal flux spectrum, and allows one to estimate the typical amplitude of the magnetic field, averaged over the star.

Circular polarisation in a spectral line makes it possible to detect the averaged line-of-sight component of the magnetic field, and can be sensitive to a magnetic field that is an order of magnitude or more weaker than that detectable from line splitting.

Searching for the Weakest Detectable Magnetic Fields in White Dwarfs
The distribution of magnetic field over the surface of the magnetic white dwarf WD 2359-434, as seen at five successive phases (left to right: phases 0.0, 0.2, 0.4, 0.6 and 0.8). Black arrows represent outward field, white arrows inward field. The axis of rotation is a small white line segment close to the top of each sphere. The scale at right is in units of 10 kG (e.g. 13.8 = 138 kG). Credit: Stefano Bagnulo, John Landstreet and Oleg Kochuckov

Interest has been increasing in recent years in obtaining a clear observational overview of the occurrence and characteristics of magnetic fields over the whole Herzsprung-Russell diagram. A very interesting example is the magnetic fields that occur in about 10% of white dwarfs, which range in strength from about 1kG (1 kiloGauss or 0.1 Tesla) to almost 1000 MG.

Because spectropolarimetry is the most sensitive of the available field discovery methods, astronomers have been using ISIS on the William Herschel Telescope (WHT), FORS on the Very Large Telescope (VLT), and Espadons on the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT). Each of these instruments has specific strengths.

Both ISIS and FORS are particularly well suited to detecting very weak fields in relatively faint (V > 14) white dwarfs. Remarkably, because ISIS can do spectropolarimetry at an optimal resolving power around the Halpha line in the red, it is possible to obtain the most sensitive field measurements, even though the telescope area is only one-quarter of that of the VLT. The ongoing ISIS survey to find more weak-field white dwarfs has the potential to substantially improve the knowledge of the actual distribution of strengths among , to provide more bright examples of weak- stars for detailed modelling and analysis, and to assist us in understanding whether magnetic fields decay during white dwarf cooling or whether some process(es) generate new magnetic flux.

Explore further: Magnetic fields discovered in two hot evolved stars

More information: J. D. Landstreet et al. Monitoring and modelling of white dwarfs with extremely weak magnetic fields, Astronomy & Astrophysics (2017). DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/201731432

S. Bagnulo et al. Searching for the weakest detectable magnetic fields in white dwarfs, Astronomy & Astrophysics (2018). DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/201833235

Related Stories

Magnetic fields discovered in two hot evolved stars

January 3, 2018

Astronomers have presented the initial results of the Large Impact of Magnetic Fields on the Evolution of Hot Stars (LIFE) project. Among determining fundamental parameters of 15 stars, they found that two of them have magnetic ...

Magnetic fields on solar-type stars

December 12, 2014

The Sun rotates slowly, about once every 24 days at its equator although the hot gas at every latitude rotates at a slightly different rate. Rotation helps to drive the mechanisms that power stellar magnetic fields, and in ...

Recommended for you

InSight is catching rays on Mars

November 27, 2018

NASA's InSight has sent signals to Earth indicating that its solar panels are open and collecting sunlight on the Martian surface. NASA's Mars Odyssey orbiter relayed the signals, which were received on Earth at about 5:30 ...

'Flawless': NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey

November 26, 2018

A NASA spacecraft designed to drill down into Mars' interior landed on the planet Monday after a perilous, supersonic plunge through its red skies, setting off jubilation among scientists who had waited in white-knuckle suspense ...

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

cantdrive85
1 / 5 (2) 13 hours ago
While the effects of the magnetic fields are well observed and sometime even understood, the origin of stellar magnetic fields is often unknown, and we do not know how fields evolve as stars evolve.

LOL! Sometime even understood...
jonesdave
5 / 5 (1) 13 hours ago
While the effects of the magnetic fields are well observed and sometime even understood, the origin of stellar magnetic fields is often unknown, and we do not know how fields evolve as stars evolve.

LOL! Sometime even understood...


Well, you sure as hell don't understand it.
cantdrive85
1 / 5 (2) 9 hours ago
Well, you sure as hell don't understand it.

I understand, unlike you and the rest of the plasma ignoramuses, that magnetic fields are created only by electric currents and/or changing electric fields. Claims of frozen-in fields, moving/breaking/reconnecting field lines and other such pseudoscientific claptrap shows unequivocally where there ignorance resides.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.