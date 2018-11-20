Vega launches Earth observation satellite for Morocco

November 21, 2018, European Space Agency
On 21 November 2018, Vega flight VV13 lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana to deliver the Earth observation satelliteMohammed VI-B into orbit for the Kingdom of Morocco. Credit: European Space Agency

Arianespace has launched a Vega rocket to deliver an Earth observation satellite into orbit for the Kingdom of Morocco.

Liftoff of Vega's 13th mission from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana came at 01:42 GMT on 21 November (02:42 CET; 22:42 local time on 20 November).

With a mass at liftoff of 1108 kg, Mohammed VI-B was manoeuvred into its target Sun-synchronous orbit about 55 minutes into the mission after two burns of Vega's .

Complying with debris regulations to help keep space clean, Vega's upper stage fired a final time to ensure direct reentry and burn up high in the atmosphere over the ocean.

Vega is a 30 m-high, four-stage vehicle designed to accommodate small scientific and Earth observation payloads of 300–2500 kg, depending on the orbit.

