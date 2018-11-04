Thai businessman to buy Fortune magazine

November 9, 2018
Fortune magazine will be acquired by a Thai businessman under a deal announced by its parent firm Meredith Corporation
Fortune magazine will be acquired by a Thai businessman under a deal announced by its parent firm Meredith Corporation

Thai businessman Chatchaval Jiaravanon agreed Friday to buy Fortune magazine for $150 million in the latest deal for titles from the former Time Inc. family.

Meredith Corp, the publishing group which acquired Time Inc. magazines last year, announced the deal to sell Fortune to the businessman who is affiliated with Thailand's largest company, a conglomerate operating in telecom, media, food, retail, pharmaceuticals and other sectors.

Jiaravanon will own Fortune as a personal investment independent of the Charoen Pokphand conglomerate, according to a statement from Meredith.

"Our vision is to establish Fortune as the world's leading business media brand, with an always-on reach and global relevance," said Jiaravanon in the statement.

"The demand for high quality business information is growing, and with further committed investment in technology and brilliant journalism, we believe the outlook for further profitable growth is excellent both for the publication and the events business."

The announcement comes less than two months after Meredith agreed to sell the iconic Time for $190 million to Salesforce.com chief Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne.

Alan Murray, a veteran journalist who will be president and chief executive of Fortune, said: "I am pleased that we have found an owner for Fortune who believes in our mission, values our editorial independence, wants to invest in our journalism ... We will be doing big things in the future."

Meredith still owns Sports Illustrated and People magazines among those it acquired in the $1.8 billion Time deal, along with its own fashion and lifestyle brands including Better Homes & Gardens.

Explore further: Co-founder of Salesforce buys Time magazine for $190 million

Related Stories

Meredith buying Time Inc. for about $1.8 billion (Update)

November 27, 2017

Magazine and broadcasting company Meredith is buying magazine publisher Time for about $1.8 billion, with help from the billionaire Koch brothers, to bulk up on readers as the publishing industry navigates the difficult transition ...

US publisher Meredith buys Allrecipes.com

January 24, 2012

Meredith Corp., publisher of Better Homes and Gardens and other magazines, announced Tuesday it has bought Allrecipes.com from The Reader's Digest Association Inc. in a $175 million transaction.

Recommended for you

Team breaks world record for fast, accurate AI training

November 7, 2018

Researchers at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) have partnered with a team from Tencent Machine Learning to create a new technique for training artificial intelligence (AI) machines faster than ever before while maintaining ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.