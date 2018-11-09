Scientists: Wind, drought worsen fires, not bad management

November 12, 2018 by Seth Borenstein
Scientists: Wind, drought worsen fires, not bad management
Flames climb trees as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Both nature and humans share blame for California's devastating wildfires, but forest management did not play a major role, despite President Donald Trump's claims, fire scientists say.

Nature provides the dangerous winds that have whipped the fires, and human-caused over the long haul is killing and drying the shrubs and trees that provide the fuel, experts say.

"Natural factors and human-caused effects fatally collude" in these fires, said wildfire expert Kristen Thornicke of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.

Multiple reasons explain the fires' severity, but " management wasn't one of them," University of Utah fire scientist Philip Dennison said.

Trump tweeted on Saturday: "There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests."

The death toll from the wildfire that incinerated the town of Northern California town of Paradise and surrounding areas climbed to 29, matching the mark for the deadliest single blaze in California history. Statewide, the number of fire dead stood at 31, including two victims in Southern California.

One reason that scientists know that management isn't to blame is that some areas now burning had fires in 2005 and 2008, so they aren't "fuel-choked closed-canopy forests," Dennison said.

In those earlier fires, Paradise was threatened but escaped major damage, he said. In the current blazes, it was virtually destroyed.

The other major fire, in Southern California, burned through shrub land, not forest, Dennison said.

"It's not about . These aren't forests," he said.

Flames consume a Kentucky Fried Chicken as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

The dean of the University of Michigan's environmental school, Jonathan Overpeck, said Western fires are getting bigger and more severe. He said it "is much less due to bad management and is instead the result of our baking of our forests, woodlands and grasslands with ever-worsening climate change."

Wildfires have become more devastating because of the extreme weather swings from global warming, fire scientists said. The average number of U.S. acres burned by wildfires has doubled over the level from 30 years ago.

As of Monday, more than 13,200 square miles (34,200 square kilometers) have burned. That's more than a third higher than the 10-year average.

From 1983 to 1999, the United States didn't reach 10,000 square miles burned annually. Since then, 11 of 19 years have had more than 10,000 square miles burned, including this year. In 2006, 2015 and 2017, more than 15,000 square miles burned.

The two fires now burning "aren't that far out of line with the fires we've seen in these areas in recent decades," Dennison said.

"The biggest factor was wind," Dennison said in an email. "With wind speeds as high as they were, there was nothing firefighters could do to stop the advance of the fires."

These winds, called Santa Ana winds, and the unique geography of high mountains and deep valleys act like chimneys, fortifying the fires, Thornicke said.

The wind is so strong that fire breaks—areas where trees and brush have been cleared or intentionally burned to deprive the advancing flames of fuel—won't work. One of the fires jumped over eight lanes of freeway, about 140 feet (43 meters), Dennison said.

Southern California had fires similar to the Woolsey fire in 1982, when winds were 60 mph, but "the difference between 1982 and today is a much higher population in these areas. Many more people were threatened and had to evacuated," Dennison said.

California also has been in drought for all but a few years of the 21st century and is now experiencing its longest drought, which began on Dec. 27, 2011, and has lasted 358 weeks, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor . Nearly two-thirds of the state is abnormally dry.

A vehicle drives through smoke from a wildfire near Pulga, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

The first nine months of the year have been fourth-warmest on record for California, and this past summer was the second-hottest on record in the state.

Because of that, there are 129 million dead trees, which provide fuel for fires, Thornicke said.

And it's more than trees. Dead shrubs around the bottom of trees provide what is called "ladder fuel," offering a path for fire to climb from the ground to the treetops and intensifying the conflagration by a factor of 10 to 100, said Kevin Ryan, a fire consultant and former fire scientist at the U.S. Forest Service.

While many conservatives advocate cutting down more trees to prevent fires, no one makes money by cutting dead shrubs, and that's a problem, he said.

Local and state officials have cleared some Southern California shrub, enough for normal weather and winds. But that's not enough for this type of extreme drought, said Ryan, also a former firefighter.

University of Alberta fire scientist Mike Flanigan earlier this year told The Associated Press that the hotter and drier the weather, the easier it is for fires to start, spread and burn more intensely.

It's simple, he said: "The warmer it is, the more fire we see."

For every 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit that the air warms, it needs 15 percent more rain to make up for the drying of the fuel, Flannigan said.

Federal and weather data show the years with the most acres burned were generally a degree warmer than average.

"Everyone who has gardened knows that you must water more on hotter days," Overpeck said. "But, thanks in part to climate change, California isn't getting enough snow and rain to compensate for the unrelenting warming caused by climate change. The result is a worsening wildfire problem.

Explore further: Science Says: Hotter weather turbocharges US West wildfires

Recommended for you

mqr
5 / 5 (2) 3 hours ago
it is a waste of time to answer to a sociopath like the very stable genius..... he is an imbecile. I am surprised there are no more answers to his retarded claims. Like, he does not exercise, he is a fat pig because he claims that humans are born with a finite amount of energy.... yet he has a recent painting of himself in which he has the body of Mr. Obama lol...

or like a bunch of malnourished mothers and children in sandals is invading the USA.....

he is well proven to be irrational, to be willing to ignore what is relevant.....

he like to destroy, to bring sadness, to increase cruelty, he likes war, poverty, prostitution, porn, all the things that destroy the human spirit.

He is bag of meat and bones, no soul.
TheGhostofOtto1923
1 / 5 (2) 3 hours ago
""Multiple reasons explain the fires' severity, but "forest management wasn't one of them"

-Let's do a cross-post that is not soaked in political dribble like the above uh dribble

"Prefire Management
As an integral part of the CA Fire Plan,
pre-fire management focuses on taking action
before fires occur. Projects are designed and
implemented to reduce the frequency, severity,
and size of wildfires, and associated losses and
costs:
▪ Fuel breaks to stop wildfires
▪ Wildfire Protection Zones to buffer
communities
▪ Forest stewardship for healthy forests
▪ Prescribed fire to reduce fire fuel"

-Etc. Which CA apparently not doing because of budget cuts and community objections. Apparently they didnt do them pre-05 and 08

Maybe now that their houses burned, they will be more amenable.

"One of the fires jumped over eight lanes of freeway..."

-But if there was nothing to burn, it would have stopped.
Da Schneib
5 / 5 (2) 3 hours ago
So go "manage the forest" in the chaparral, @The GOO. Good luck with that. Be sure to let us know how many trees you find.

Your New Clue™: not many. Manage this, you ignorant lying POS. Go suck your orange jebus and make a new sex scandal.
MR166
not rated yet 2 hours ago
One of the best things about being a liberal, a green or a progressive is the fact that what ever happens it is always the fault of conservatives. Every few years or so they run an unelectable candidate so that they have a new person to hate. After all you can only blame Ronald Regan for so long until it gets stale.
Da Schneib
5 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
One of the best things about being a con-servative is the "fact" that whatever happens it is always the fault of "libruls" for not doing "forest management" in the chaparral.
Parsec
5 / 5 (2) 2 hours ago
Its really difficult to blame poor forest management when the fires are not burning in forests. Perhaps you could blame poor chaparral management? Or perhaps poor grassland management?

Someone would have to be a complete idiot or ignorant as a bag of rocks to do that. Oh wait... It was Trump... totally makes sense now.

It really does make sense to blame lack of response to global warming or mismanagement of our GHG. But that would require actually taking responsibility, something most current politicians are terrified to do.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 2 hours ago
The truth is that fire is a natural process in the chaparral. Many of the plants that grow there depend on the fire to not only provide a good growing environment for their seeds but to actually open their seed pods and allow the seeds to germinate. Anyone who builds there needs to already know this, and fire suppression efforts must always wind up making a worse fire. Now, when anthropogenic global climate change has dried things out, one might as well build a house in the middle of a field of gasoline plants.
MR166
not rated yet 2 hours ago
"Now, when anthropogenic global climate change has dried things out,"

What total B.S. Most of the US has had average or above rainfall. You are purposely confusing weather with climate. Droughts an winds are a natural occurrence in that part of California.
Da Schneib
5 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
https://www.droug...lifornia

If you're going to make up lies, @MR, try not to get caught.
Benni
not rated yet 1 hour ago
"California also has been in drought for all but a few years of the 21st century and is now experiencing its longest drought, which began on Dec. 27, 2011, and has lasted 358 weeks, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor . Nearly two-thirds of the state is abnormally dry."

Add to this the fact that the anti-logging agenda of people like Gov Brown has created a store of dead kindling from trees that were killed by beetle infestation when they became weakened from drought.

The greenie agenda of Gov Brown disallowed timber companies from removing non-viable trees that could have been harvested & put to lumber, instead it was left standing & became the fuel for the fires we see in the designated Campfire of the Sacramento area.

Ventura county to the south is a somewhat different situation, but there were enough cutbacks in creating fire break areas that would have slowed down the pace at which fire proceeded. I have relatives living there & we get daily reports from them.

