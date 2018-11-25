NASA's IMERG analyzed Tropical Storm Usagi's rainfall

November 29, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA's IMERG analyzed Tropical Storm Usagi's rainfall
NASA rainfall analysis encompassed the period from November 19 to 26, 2018 tracked rain dropped by 33W (Usagi) across the South China Sea into Southeast Asia. Tropical Storm Usagi or 33W often dropped more than 240 mm (9.4 inches) of precipitation over southern Vietnam. Rainfall intensity decreased rapidly as the remnants of Usagi moved inland over Cambodia. Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

When Tropical Cyclone 33W, also known as Usagi strengthened to hurricane intensity as it approached Vietnam from the South China Sea it dropped a lot of rain. Although the storm weakened to tropical storm intensity when coming ashore in Vietnam, it continued to generate a lot of rain, and NASA added up that heavy rainfall.

Very and damaging winds accompanied tropical storm Usagi when it hit Vietnam's southern coast. More than 350 mm (14 inches) of rainfall was reported causing widespread flooding around Ho Chi Minh City.

NASA's Integrated Multi-satellitE Retrievals for GPM (IMERG) data were used to show estimates of rainfall accumulation produced by Usagi as the tropical cyclone moved across the South China Sea into Southeast Asia. An IMERG accumulation analysis created at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland encompassed the period from November 19 to 26, 2018. Those data indicated that Usagi dropped moderate to heavy rain along its path. The analysis showed that tropical storm Usagi often dropped more than 240 mm (9.4 inches) of precipitation over southern Vietnam. Rainfall intensity decreased rapidly as the remnants of Usagi moved inland over Cambodia.

GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA.

Explore further: NASA sees stronger Tropical Cyclone 33W headed toward Vietnam

Related Stories

NASA sees stronger Tropical Cyclone 33W headed toward Vietnam

November 26, 2018

33W was a tropical depression when it crossed the southern and central Philippines. As it moved through the South China Sea over the last two days it strengthened into a tropical storm and was renamed Usagi. On Nov. 23, NASA-NOAA's ...

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone 33W dissipating

November 26, 2018

When NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the Ca Mau Peninsula it captured a visible image of the dissipating former Tropical Cyclone 33W.The Ca Mau Peninsula is the southernmost area of Vietnam, located between the ...

Hurricane Michael's heavy rainfall measured by NASA

October 15, 2018

Some casualties resulted not only from Michael's destructive winds and storm surges but also from the blinding rain that Michael produced as it battered states from Florida northeastward through Virginia. NASA used satellite ...

Recommended for you

Fossil algae reveal 500 million years of climate change

November 28, 2018

Earth scientists are able to travel far back in time to reconstruct the geological past and paleoclimate to make better predictions about future climate conditions. Using the organic molecule phytane, a debris product of ...

Fires fueled spread of grasslands on ancient Earth

November 28, 2018

Ancient wildfires played a crucial role in the formation and spread of grasslands like those that now cover large parts of the Earth, according to scientists at Penn State and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.