Improved method to identify salt tolerant crops

November 14, 2018, Leiden University
Improved method to identify salt tolerant crops
Credit: Leiden University

Soil salinity is affecting large areas in the world and millions of farmers are faced with decreasing yields and many are even forced to migrate. Dutch scientists (Prof Dr. Gerrit van Straten (Wageningen University), Prof. Dr. Peter van Bodegom (Leiden University), Prof. Dr. Jelte Rozema (VU University Amsterdam), Dr. Arjen de Vos (Salt Farm Texel) and Dr. Bas Bruning (Salt Farm Texel, Salt Farm Foundation)) introduce an improved methodology to evaluate crop salt tolerance, that can alleviate and overcome many of the causes of the inconsistent data.

Soil salinity is affecting large areas in the world and millions of farmers are faced with decreasing yields and many are even forced to migrate. In coastal Bangladesh alone, 27 million people may need to migrate by 2050 due to increasing salinity. Salt tolerant can help these farmers to increase their yields and provide a good livelihood in affected areas. One of the problems is that crop salt is a complex matter and numerous publications show great differences in reported salt tolerance levels between crops, between (similar) varieties, and between locations or years. This inconsistent data is holding back the development of salt tolerant crops and saline agriculture in the field.

Now, Dutch scientists (Prof Dr. Gerrit van Straten (Wageningen University), Prof. Dr. Peter van Bodegom (Leiden University), Prof. Dr. Jelte Rozema (VU University Amsterdam), Dr. Arjen de Vos (Salt Farm Texel) and Dr. Bas Bruning (Salt Farm Texel, Salt Farm Foundation)) introduce an improved methodology to evaluate crop salt tolerance, that can alleviate and overcome many of the causes of the inconsistent data. In short, the article provides a robust methodology and focusses on a new parameter to determine the level of salt tolerance, the ECe90, or the salinity level at which 90 percent yield is reached. This method is solid and can be a new generic basis for reliable assessment of the cultivation potential of varieties and crops on salt-affected soils.

The results also show that the potato variety in the study is moderately tolerant rather than the common believe that potato is moderately salt sensitive. This makes this variety suitable for cultivation under saline conditions in many areas worldwide. A robust and uniform approach to evaluate crop can be the starting point for the development of new salt tolerant crop varieties that can help millions of farmers and contribute to global food security and zero hunger.

Explore further: Plant growth-promoting bacteria enhance plant salinity tolerance

Related Stories

Researchers develop highest yielding salt tolerant wheat

April 15, 2010

(PhysOrg.com) -- In a major breakthrough for wheat farmers in salt-affected areas, CSIRO researchers have developed a salt tolerant durum wheat that yields 25 per cent more grain than the parent variety in saline soils.

Recommended for you

How birds and insects reacted to the solar eclipse

November 14, 2018

A team of researchers with Cornell University and the University of Oxford has found that birds and insects reacted in some surprising ways to the 2017 U.S. total solar eclipse. In their paper published in the journal Biology ...

Venom shape untangles scorpion family tree

November 14, 2018

As a child growing up in Mexico, Carlos Santibanez-Lopez feared the scorpions that would often decorate the walls and ceilings of his home in search of a warm place with plenty of food.

Gene-edited food is coming, but will shoppers buy?

November 14, 2018

The next generation of biotech food is headed for the grocery aisles, and first up may be salad dressings or granola bars made with soybean oil genetically tweaked to be good for your heart.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.