New material cleans and splits water

November 5, 2018, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
New material cleans and splits water
Simultaneous photocatalytic hydrogen generation and dye degradation using a visible light active metal-organic framework. Credit: Alina-Stavroula Kampouri/EPFL

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are among the most useful and versatile materials today, demonstrating structural versatility, high porosity, and fascinating optical and electronic properties. These characteristics make them promising candidates for a variety of applications, including gas capture and separation, sensors and photocatalysts.

Because MOFs are so versatile in both their structural design and usefulness, materials scientists are currently testing them in a number of chemical applications. One of these is photocatalysis, a process in which a light-sensitive material is excited with light. The absorbed excess energy dislocates electrons from their atomic orbits, leaving behind "electron holes." The generation of such electron-hole pairs is a crucial process in any light-dependent energy process, and in this case, it allows the MOF to affect a variety of chemical reactions.

A team of scientists at EPFL Sion led by Kyriakos Stylianou at the Laboratory of Molecular Simulation has now developed a MOF-based system that can perform not one, but two types of photocatalysis simultaneously: the production of and cleaning pollutants out of water. The material contains cheap, abundant nickel phosphide (Ni2P), and was found to carry out efficient photocatalysis under visible light.

The first type of photocatalysis, , involves a reaction called "water splitting." Like the name suggests, the reaction divides water molecules into their constituents hydrogen and oxygen. One of the bigger applications here is to use the hydrogen for fuel cells, which are energy-supply devices used in a variety of technologies today, including satellites and space shuttles.

The second type of photocatalysis is referred to as "organic degradation," which refers to processes breaking down pollutants present in water. The scientists investigated this innovative MOF-based photocatalytic system towards the degradation of the toxic dye rhodamine B, commonly used to simulate .

The scientists performed both tests in sequence, showing that the MOF-based photocatalytic system was able to integrate the photocatalytic generation of hydrogen with the degradation of rhodamine B in a single process. This means that it is now possible to use this photocatalytic system to both clean pollutants out of water, while simultaneously producing hydrogen that can be used as a fuel.

"This noble-metal free photocatalytic brings the field of photocatalysis a step closer to practical 'solar-driven' applications and showcases the great potential of MOFs in this field," says Kyriakos Stylianou.

Explore further: Promising new material has the right properties to capture solar energy, split water into hydrogen and oxygen

More information: Stavroula Kampouri, Tu N. Nguyen, Mariana Spodaryk, Robert G. Palgrave, Andreas Zuttel, Berend Smit, Kyriakos C. Stylianou. Concurrent Photocatalytic Hydrogen Generation and Dye Degradation Using MIL-125-NH2 under Visible Light Irradiation. Advanced Functional Materials 05 November 2018.

Related Stories

Eco-friendly nanoparticles for artificial photosynthesis

October 2, 2018

Researchers at the University of Zurich have developed a type of nanoparticle by adding zinc sulfide to the surface of indium-based quantum dots. These quantum dots produce clean hydrogen fuel from water and sunlight—a ...

Ferrite boosting photocatalytic hydrogen evolution

March 10, 2016

Photocatalytic hydrogen generation via water splitting has become a hot spot in the field of energy and materials. The goal of this technique is to construct cheap and efficient photocatalytic water splitting systems at an ...

Chemists test a new nanocatalyst for obtaining hydrogen

October 17, 2018

A chemist from RUDN was the first to use catalysts with ruthenium nanoparticles to obtain hydrogen under the influence of visible light and UV radiation. In the future, such catalysts may be used for large-scale production ...

Big impact, tiny element—hydrogen power on the nanoscale

August 2, 2017

Using hydrogen for energy production is nothing new. But with his research, Carnegie Mellon University Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) Ph.D. candidate Ajay Pisat hopes to unlock its full potential as a primary, mainstream ...

Recommended for you

Skin gel allows wounds to heal without leaving a scar

November 5, 2018

A team of researchers at Huazhong University of Science and Technology has developed a silk protein-based gel that they claim allows for skin healing without scarring. In their paper published in the journal Biomaterials ...

New material cleans and splits water

November 5, 2018

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are among the most useful and versatile materials today, demonstrating structural versatility, high porosity, and fascinating optical and electronic properties. These characteristics make them ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

PowerMax
1 / 5 (1) 7 hours ago
MOFs suffer from severe hydrothermal instability. Fascinating materials with more or less zero industrial applications.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.