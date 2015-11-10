A faster, cheaper path to fusion energy

Scientists are working to dramatically speed up the development of fusion energy in an effort to deliver power to the electric grid soon enough to help mitigate impacts of climate change. The arrival of a breakthrough technology—high-temperature superconductors, which can be used to build magnets that produce stronger magnetic fields than previously possible—could help them achieve this goal. Researchers plan to use this technology to build magnets at the scale required for fusion, followed by construction of what would be the world's first fusion experiment to yield a net energy gain.
The effort is a collaboration between Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Plasma Science & Fusion Center and Commonwealth Fusion Systems, and they will present their work at the American Physical Society Division of Plasma Physics meeting in Portland, Ore.
Fusion power is generated when nuclei of small atoms combine into larger ones in a process that releases enormous amounts of energy. These nuclei, typically heavier cousins of hydrogen called deuterium and tritium, are positively charged and so feel strong repulsion that can only be overcome at temperatures of hundreds of millions of degrees. While these temperatures, and thus fusion reactions, can be produced in modern fusion experiments, the conditions required for a net energy gain have not yet been achieved.
One potential solution to this could be increasing the strength of the magnets. Magnetic fields in fusion devices serve to keep these hot ionized gases, called plasmas, isolated and insulated from ordinary matter. The quality of this insulation gets more effective as the field gets stronger, meaning that one needs less space to keep the plasma hot. Doubling the magnetic field in a fusion device allows one to reduce its volume—a good indicator of how much the device costs—by a factor of eight, while achieving the same performance. Thus, stronger magnetic fields make fusion smaller, faster and cheaper.
A breakthrough in superconductor technology could allow fusion power plants to come to fruition. Superconductors are materials that allow currents to pass through them without losing energy, but to do so they must be very cold. New superconducting compounds, however, can operate at much higher temperatures than conventional superconductors. Critical for fusion, these superconductors function even when placed in very strong magnetic fields.
While originally in a form not useful for building magnets, researchers have now found ways to manufacture high-temperature superconductors in the form of "tapes" or "ribbons" that make magnets with unprecedented performance. The design of these magnets is not suited for fusion machines because they are much too small. Before the new fusion device, called SPARC, can be built, the new superconductors must be incorporated into the kind of large, strong magnets needed for fusion.
Once the magnet development is successful, the next step will be to construct and operate the SPARC fusion experiment. SPARC will be a tokamak fusion device, a type of magnetic confinement configuration similar to many machines already in operation (Figure 1).
As an accomplishment analogous to the Wright brothers' first flight at Kitty Hawk, demonstrating a net energy gain, the aim of fusion research for more than 60 years, could be enough to put fusion firmly into national energy plans and launch commercial development. The goal is to have SPARC operational by 2025.
Mark Thomas
If things continue this way, SPARC is going to surpass and completely obsolete ITER. We will probably have a first generation fusion powerplant design, if not a working prototype, by the time ITER is scheduled to finally begin deuterium-tritium experiments in 2035. There should be another investigation of ITER with a focus this time on corruption in addition to mismanagement.
Nik_2213
Thankfully, not like the early steam power pioneers, who patented and litigated so enthusiastically, it set the field back by a generation...
Um, IIRC, the Wright Bros tried that, too. Is that why competing aircraft had their control surfaces at the back, rather than the Wrights' canards ??
rodkeh
Mark Thomas
It seems like the 'cross pollination' is all flowing one way to ITER, but perhaps you can describe some examples where the reverse is true. One thing that is clear is there is no science flowing from actual plasma experiments at ITER to others because they don't even have first plasma scheduled until very late 2025, and nothing slips more than an ITER schedule.
Maybe I am missing something here, but looking at ITER's bizarre timeline, it looks like what little is scheduled between 2020 and 2035 is being done serially instead of in parallel with massive gaps in between. If the same countries were doing everything, you might argue this is to spread out the cost, but that is less convincing with ITER because different countries are doing different components.
IMHO, ITER is a great idea, but the actual implementation is way too slow.
jonesdave
Phyllis Harmonic
ITER was designed before the newest generations of superconductors were available. ITER is now succumbing to the escalation of commitment that sunk-costs engender. SPARK has the advantage of an agile development model and new materials and technology that combined, dramatically shortens the path to breakeven and the reduction in costs to do so.
Mark Thomas
Three strikes and you are out. The problem is NOT a lack of understanding of subatomic structure, NOT the infeasibility of fusion and NOT the lack of intelligence of the scientists involved, many of whom are more brilliant than you can imagine. I believe the problem primarily lies in the mismanagement of the ITER project. Some people want to compare ITER to the Manhattan Project of the Apollo Project, but there is no sense of urgency associated with ITER. NASA went from its birth to moon landing in less than 11 years. ITER is already 12 years old and has accomplished little to nothing.
Phyllis Harmonic
Mark Thomas
That is a nice story, but It is ITER's unexplained delays that have made this possible. If ITER had been completed in 2016, as it was originally supposed to be, they would not be getting caught flat-footed by advancing technology in superconductors now. A previous investigation showed mismanagement and I see no evidence their management has improved. For example, why is an entire decade (2025-2035) needed to go from first plasma to D-T experiments? Given the seriousness of global warming, can't this be compressed into a year or two instead of ten years?
Paul0001
halslater
bullwinkle
ITER uses very old (discovered over 60 years ago) superconductor tech...low temperature superconductors that cannot support the higher fields alluded to in this article. The SPARC concept is using newly developed "REBCO" type II superconductor, which not only supports very high magnetic fields, but can be manufactured in a special tape that overcomes many of the previous mechanical and thermal issues with type II superconductors, mainly issues of being brittle. The new material allows for much high magnetic fields and design flexibility (both literally and figuratively). This technology wasn't possible when ITER was designed.
Phyllis Harmonic
The ITER magnets use an older generation of SCs (Nb3-Sn or Nb-Ti) and are formed as bundles of round wires carried in round conduits. These also have to be cooled to ~ 4 Kelvin (-269 °C). The new technology is based on high(er) temp SCs and are formed as ribbons that have a rectangular cross section. This profile eliminates most of the inactive interstitial volume incurred by round cross-section conductors, and so allows more SC material to inhabit a given volume. HTSCs also do not require as elaborate a cooling system. Finally, the HTSCs can remain superconductors at higher magnetic field strengths than can Ni-Sn or Ti-Sn SCs.
Phyllis Harmonic
Very good points, Mark!
gopher65
The counter argument is that it doesn't benefit the field enough to suck 60 billion dollars out of fusion research. Of course, the only reason ITER is getting 60 billion dollars is because it is a huge job program. If it didn't exist, that money wouldn't be going to fusion research, it would be going to subsidies for Airbus, Arianespace, or some other random military contractor.
jonesdave
You should see how much money the con artist Randell Mills has pulled in over the years, with his non-existent, lower than ground state, hydrino junk. Seriously weird what some idiots will invest in. ITER is fine, conceptually. How it has been run is beyond my knowledge.
rodkeh
