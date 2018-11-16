Evacuations urged near Guatemala's erupting Volcano of Fire

November 19, 2018
Disaster coordination authorities have asked 10 communities in Guatemala to evacuate and go to safe areas after an increased eruption of the Volcano of Fire.

The 10 communities have at least 2,000 residents, but each community will decide if they evacuate or not. Antigua al Rescate, an organization that helped communities after a devastating in June, and a newspaper in the capital reported at least three communities were doing so.

Images of the after midnight showed glowing lava at the summit. The volcano is located among the departments of Escuintla, Chimaltenango and Sacatepéquez in the south-central part of the country.

David de León, spokesman for the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction, told The Associated Press that at least eight communities should leave.

De León said monitoring of the volcano's activity during the day Sunday showed the intensity of the eruption was being maintained, so the evacuation was called for to protect people.

The 3,763-meter (12,300-feet) Volcano of Fire is one of the most active in Central America.

An eruption in June killed 194 people and left at least 234 missing, although organizations supporting the communities have insisted there are thousands of missing persons. It spewed more ash and lava in October, prompting warnings for the nearby .

Evacuations urged near Guatemala's erupting Volcano of Fire
In this image taken with a long exposure, the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, spews hot molten lava from its crater in Antigua, Guatemala, early Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. The Guatemalan emergency agency CONRED asked that at least eight communities evacuate and go to safe areas after the increase in the eruption. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts again

October 12, 2018

Guatemala's deadly Fuego volcano erupted anew early Friday, unleashing a 600-meter flow of lava and sending clouds of ash spiralling into the sky.

Guatemala volcano eruption kills 25

June 4, 2018

At least 25 people were killed when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the capital's main airport to close.

Guatemala warily monitors erupting volcano

January 4, 2016

Guatemalan authorities Monday warily monitored the eruption of a volcano near its capital that spewed columns of ash up to seven kilometers (four miles) high.

