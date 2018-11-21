Artificial intelligence improves highway safety in Las Vegas

November 22, 2018

Artificial intelligence is helping improve safety along a stretch of Las Vegas' busiest highway.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a yearlong partnership between area public agencies and a startup technology firm resulted in a 17 percent reduction in crashes along a portion of northbound Interstate 15 just west of The Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Waycare, a provider of -based mobility products and services for , helped lead the crash prevention pilot program.

They hope to use it in the future in other parts of the Las Vegas Valley, including a stretch of U.S. Highway 95 between I-15 and the Rainbow Boulevard curve.

The program uses in-vehicle information, cameras, sensors and other traffic data to develop prediction models to reduce congestion.

Explore further: NAVYA Self-driving shuttle goes to work in Las Vegas

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Team breaks world record for fast, accurate AI training

November 7, 2018

Researchers at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) have partnered with a team from Tencent Machine Learning to create a new technique for training artificial intelligence (AI) machines faster than ever before while maintaining ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.