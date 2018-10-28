Volkswagen profits soar as diesel scandal costs fade

October 30, 2018
German auto giant Volkswagen reported sharply higher third quarter results, with no fresh costs for its diesel emissions cheatin
German auto giant Volkswagen reported sharply higher third quarter results, with no fresh costs for its diesel emissions cheating scandal

German car giant Volkswagen reported soaring profits Thursday for a third quarter free of massive payouts for diesel emissions cheating but the results were still weighed down by new pollution tests.

Net at the Wolfsburg-based group more than doubled year-on-year between July and September, to 2.76 billion euros ($3.14 billion)—but still fell short of analysts' expectations.

In the third quarter of 2017, the bottom line was slashed to 1.07 billion euros by one-off costs of 2.6 billion euros, as a US recall of cars with configured to cheat regulatory emissions tests proved more complicated than expected.

Volkswagen remains mired in legal woes over the "dieselgate" scandal first revealed in 2015, with open investigations against former executives, and investors and car owners beating a path to court to claim damages.

But it was the known as WLTP—introduced after the trickery affecting 11 million vehicles worldwide was uncovered—that weighed on this year's third quarter.

While revenues at VW grew 0.9 percent year-on-year to 55.2 billion euros, operating, or underlying profit before special items fell 18.6 percent, to 3.51 billion.

The group highlighted operating profit over the first nine months was "on par" with last year's figure, saying that "strong development in the first half of the year and during the summer months was able to compensate for September's decline in deliveries, which was mainly caused by the WLTP transition."

Other carmakers have also complained of a bottleneck caused by the new tests, which are designed to better reflect cars' output of harmful gases like nitrogen oxides (NOx) in real on-road driving conditions.

Looking ahead to the full year, VW confirmed its forecast of unit sales slightly higher than in 2017, with revenues "intended to grow by as much as five percent" compared with the 230.7 billion euros booked last year.

Explore further: Daimler profits hit by diesel scandal

Related Stories

Daimler profits hit by diesel scandal

October 25, 2018

German car giant Daimler reported Thursday a slump in third-quarter profits, confirming a weaker 2018 outlook as it suffered lower sales and shouldered costs for refits to polluting diesel cars.

Volkswagen profit jumps, but 'great challenges' ahead

August 1, 2018

Volkswagen on Wednesday reported a leap in second quarter profit thanks to strong sales, but the German car giant warned that strict new emissions tests and global trade tensions posed "great challenges" in the months ahead.

New emissions tests push BMW into profit warning

September 25, 2018

German high-end carmaker BMW said Tuesday that new stricter emissions tests for cars as well as refits to older vehicles and global trade tensions would leave revenues and profits short of its full-year forecast.

Fiat Chrysler nearly doubles profits in 2017

January 25, 2018

Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler said Thursday that its net profit nearly doubled in 2017, outpacing analysts' expectations, but it downgraded its sales target for the current year.

Recommended for you

Can a holographic screen help a new phone break out?

October 29, 2018

Most leading phones offer the same basics: Big screens, decent battery life and good cameras. So when a newcomer brings something innovative to the party, why is it difficult to break through a phone market dominated by Apple ...

Driverless hover-taxis to take off in Singapore

October 24, 2018

Test flights of a driverless hover-taxi will take place in Singapore next year, a German aviation firm said, the latest innovation to offer an escape from Asia's monster traffic jams.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.