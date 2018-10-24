Video: Do astronauts need sunscreen?

Space is full of potentially dangerous radiation. Here on Earth, our atmosphere and magnetic field protect us from the worst of it.
Astronauts on a deep-space mission would need other forms of protection.
In collaboration with National Chemistry Week, this Reactions video is all about chemistry in space:
