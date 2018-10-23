Trump to develop national strategy on '5G' wireless networks

October 25, 2018 by The Associated Press
In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo visitors stand near a 5G logo at a display for Chinese fiber optic cable maker YOFC at the PT Expo in Beijing. The Trump administration is announcing plans to come up with a strategy for supporting the development of next-generation wireless networks known as "5G." The administration isn't calling for any specific action other than reports from various agencies due in about six months, and the development of the strategy itself in about nine months. It released a presidential memo on the subject Thursday, Oct. 25, days ahead of the highly contested midterm elections on Nov. 6. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

The Trump administration is announcing plans to come up with a strategy for supporting the development of next-generation wireless networks known as "5G."

The administration isn't calling for any specific action other than reports from various agencies due in about six months, and the development of the strategy itself in about nine months. It released a presidential memo on the subject Thursday, days ahead of the highly contested midterm elections on Nov. 6.

Big wireless telecoms such as AT&T and Verizon are spending billions creating their own 5G networks which are designed to support far more high-speed mobile video watching than current networks support, a growing number of in the home and even over the coming years.

In this Oct. 24, 2018, file photo President Donald Trump arrives the White House in Washington from a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wis. The Trump administration is announcing plans to come up with a strategy for supporting the development of next-generation wireless networks known as "5G." (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

