**Study of tree rings offers more evidence of poleward migration of tropical storms
Uprooted trees in Hallasan National Park, South Korea, after Typhoon Bolaven struck in August 2012. Credit: Jan Altman.

An international team of researchers has found evidence in tree rings that backs up prior research suggesting tropical cyclones (typhoons in the east, hurricanes in the west) are migrating slowly toward the Earth's poles. In their paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their study of tree ring samples taken from sites in northeastern Asia and what they found.

Prior research has suggested that is causing the tropics to widen, leading to changes in weather patterns. Some evidence has suggested that one such change is likely to be the migration of toward the poles. In this new effort, the researchers have found evidence that backs up such suggestions.

The researchers note that little work has been done to investigate the long-term variability of and their possible impacts on human population centers in the future. Work in this area is necessary, they argue, to expedite mitigation practices in areas likely to be impacted in the future.

To learn more about the history of tropical cyclones in Asia, the researchers collected from sites along the southern coast of South Korea to parts of Russia. Prior research has shown that when cyclones make their way onshore, the impact on surviving trees in the vicinity is reflected in their . The researchers refer to these events as canopy disturbances. In all, the team looked at ring samples from 54 species of trees that showed evidence of tropical cyclones over the past century. They then compared the rings with records kept of cyclones in the area.

The researchers found of tree damage creeping north starting after the 1920s. They note such a migration is likely to have a major impact on areas that are situated at the edge of past tropical cyclone activity. They suggest people in those areas need to start making mitigation preparations, as they will likely be exposed to such threats in the future.

The work by the team represents the first long-term study of tropical cyclone drift and its possible impact on population centers on the edges of storm activity.

More information: Jan Altman et al. Poleward migration of the destructive effects of tropical cyclones during the 20th century, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2018). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1808979115

sparcboy
not rated yet 10 hours ago
I remember reading an article showing extended droughts over different part of North America long before AGW. This data did not support some current interpretations of AGW causing a drought in California at the time and the tree ring data was deemed to be far to inaccurate to be of any real scientific use.

But now it is?
wailuku1943
not rated yet 9 hours ago
sparcboy, you might consider reading up on tree ring work. In some ways, it's more precise than any other dating method, because it can give resolution down to the year. Of course in archaeological use there's the question of the lapse of time between when the tree was alive, and when it was used in (for example) a habitation.

A good search term would be "dendrochronology."
sparcboy
not rated yet 8 hours ago
Wailuku, I am familiar with dendrochonology. If a tree lived from 1800 to 1875 and then died, another tree that lived from 1850 to 1900 is used for the time span from 1800 to 1900. The tree rings from the overlapping 25 years from 1850 to 1875 between the two trees are used to create a continuum. In some instances, the rings between the two different trees can be matched quite precisely, but at other times there is some 'interpretation' due to significant inconsistencies.

Of course this still doesn't address the issue of dendrochronology being valid when it supports AGW and not valid when it doesn't.
antigoracle
3 / 5 (2) 8 hours ago
sparcboy, you might consider reading up on tree ring work. In some ways, it's more precise than any other dating method, because it can give resolution down to the year. .....HAWW...HAWW...HEE..

Another Chicken Little jackass brays.
Yep, tree ring "data" like what Mann used to cook up his DEBUNKED Hockey Schtick. That's why it's called Mann made warming.
rrwillsj
1 / 5 (1) 6 hours ago
Ah sparcboy, another victim of confusing what he wishes to believe with what he needs to learn.

A simple example. At home, you take your temperature with some cheap device ordered from Amazon. That small print. is it Pinyin?

You call in sick to work and go to your doctor. The nurse and the doctor both take your temperature with with the most advanced (i.e. expensive German Mfg) and tell you that you may have a serious respiratory infection.

You take the prescription from your doctor to the pharmacy. When the pharmacist tells you the price you have to pay for the medicine? You just stand there gaping in astonishment.

Finally, you turn away and grab a couple of bottles from a display of discount priced OTC cough medicine and stagger to the cash register.

When you get home, you take a swig of each bottle and chug a beer to get rid of the vile taste left in your mouth.

Then you call your boss to promise that you will be in tomorrow. While communicable.

