TIM wins 5G licenses in Italy

October 2, 2018
TIM successfully bid for an 80MHz block of 3700 MHz (at a cost of 1.69 million euros) and a 200MHz block of 26 GHz (at a cost of
TIM successfully bid for an 80MHz block of 3700 MHz (at a cost of 1.69 million euros) and a 200MHz block of 26 GHz (at a cost of 33 million euros)

Italy's TIM telecommunication company on Tuesday was awarded new national broadcast licenses for 5G frequencies for a total of 1.73 million euros ($1.99 million), the company said.

The successfully bid for an 80MHz block of 3700 MHz (at a cost of 1.69 million euros) and a 200MHz block of 26 GHz (at a cost of 33 million euros), it said in a statement.

The bids were in addition to the two blocks of 700 MHz it had already won. The frequencies will be available until 2037.

"By securing all three band frequencies put on auction, TIM strengthens its network leadership in Italy," TIM's Chief Executive Officer Amos Genish was quoted as saying.

"The 5G tests initiated in recent years by TIM are a unique case in Italy, which have already brought about tangible results," he said.

TIM said it will make immediate use of the higher 5G blocks to leverage the testing already underway in Turin, Bari and Matera and in the Republic of San Marino.

Explore further: France launches 4G mobile license auction

Related Stories

France launches 4G mobile license auction

June 15, 2011

France on Wednesday kicked off auctions for frequencies to build high-speed fourth generation mobile telephone networks needed to keep up with the explosion of Internet-capable smartphones.

Czechs to auction 4G mobile frequencies

March 19, 2012

Czech telecommunications regulators (CTU) announced Monday their intention to auction 4G mobile telephony frequencies and that a fourth mobile operator could enter the Czech market.

Germany auctions off new mobile phone frequencies

May 27, 2015

Germany on Wednesday started an auction of frequencies for mobile phone operators, pledging that users will soon enjoy nationwide super-fast 4G coverage without "black holes" in rural areas.

Recommended for you

Smart mud to smooth the way for drilling wells

October 2, 2018

A model that simulates how drilling fluids, or muds, behave and influence the stability of oil wells has been developed by KAUST researchers. Their findings could inform new safety protocols and the design of novel drilling ...

Ready-to-use recipe for turning plant waste into gasoline

September 25, 2018

Bioscience engineers at KU Leuven, Belgium, already knew how to make gasoline in the laboratory from plant waste such as sawdust. Now, the researchers have developed a road map, as it were, for industrial cellulose gasoline.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.