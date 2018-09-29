US Supreme Court opens term with case of endangered frog

October 1, 2018
The US Supreme Court opens its new term with just eight of the nine justices, as US President Donald Trump's nominee Brett Kavan
The US Supreme Court opens its new term with just eight of the nine justices, as US President Donald Trump's nominee Brett Kavanaugh awaits Senate confirmation

The US Supreme Court opened its new term Monday by handling a case involving a small, critically endangered frog.

The court has been short of one of its nine justices since the retirement of Anthony Kennedy in late July. President Donald Trump's nominee to replace him, Brett Kavanaugh, seemed a sure bet for approval until allegations of arose, and he has yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

In the meantime, the court got to work hearing arguments in a case involving the Lithobates sevosus, better known as the dusky gopher , an amphibian native to the southern United States.

The frogs, considered "critically endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, live exclusively in a damp forest in the southern US state of Mississippi.

However the US government's Fish and Wildlife Service wants to be able to move them to an area some 50 miles (80 kilometers) away in the nearby state of Louisiana.

The chosen spot has ideal conditions for the frogs to reproduce and thrive, especially pools of water that dry up so that fish cannot eat the .

The Louisiana property owners, however, oppose the plan, arguing that the frogs currently do not live in their area.

The Supreme Court has to answer the following question: does the government have the right to designate private land as critical habitat if the species that is endangered doesn't even live there?

Upcoming caseload

On Tuesday, the justices will hear arguments in the case of a death row inmate from the southern state of Alabama who has suffered several strokes and no longer remembers his crime.

His defenders argue that the death penalty is meaningless if the prisoner does not understand why he is being executed.

In November, an elk hunter will come back for the second time to argue that he has the right to use his hovercraft on rivers in Alaska. The case involves determining the limits of federal and state's regulatory laws.

While the court is not currently scheduled to handle any hot-button issues like gun control or abortion, they may consider cases involving the confinement of children separated from their parents after they entered the United States illegally, or the legality of banning transgender people in the US armed forces.

Explore further: States argue in court for more say over endangered species

Related Stories

States argue in court for more say over endangered species

January 18, 2017

A battle over how to save endangered wolves in the Southwest moves to a federal appeals court Wednesday as judges hear arguments on whether states can block the federal government from reintroducing wildlife within their ...

Top US court declares Microsoft email suit moot

April 17, 2018

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a suit over Microsoft's refusal to comply with a US warrant for emails stored outside the country, concluding the case had been rendered moot by a new law.

10,000 endangered frogs die in Peru

October 18, 2016

Peru is investigating what killed some 10,000 Titicaca water frogs, a critically endangered species affectionately known as the "scrotum frog," in a river that is feared to be polluted, authorities said Monday.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.