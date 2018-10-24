October 24, 2018

Satellite shows post-Tropical Depression Vicente inland

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Satellite shows post-Tropical Depression Vicente inland
On Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 UTC), NOAA's GOES-West satellite provided a visible image of Vicente. The storm appeared almost shapeless, but there was a larger concentration of thunderstorms near its circulation center. Vicente degenerated into a remnant low while moving inland over the Mexican state of Michoacan. Credit: NOAA/NRL

Tropical Storm Vicente made landfall and weakened quickly to a tropical depression on Oct. 23. NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured a visible image of the fading, and now post-tropical storm raining on southwestern Mexico.

On Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 UTC), NOAA's GOES-West satellite provided a of Vicente. The appeared almost shapeless, but there was a larger concentration of thunderstorms near its circulation center. Vicente degenerated into a remnant low while moving inland over the Mexican state of Michoacan.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Vicente was located near latitude 18.4 degrees north, longitude 102.4 degrees west. The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph (19 kph) and this general motion is expected to continue today, bringing the system farther inland over Mexico. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 30 mph (45 kph) with higher gusts. The system is expected to dissipate later today. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 millibars.

Despite weakening, the NHC cautioned that Vicente's remnants are expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain with local amounts to 10 inches through today, Oct. 23, over portions of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco in Mexico. This rainfall could produce life-threatening flash flooding and landslides within mountainous terrain.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: Satellite shows post-Tropical Depression Vicente inland (2018, October 24) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-10-satellite-post-tropical-depression-vicente-inland.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA sees tiny Tropical Storm Vincente near southwestern Mexico's coast
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)