Rewriting the textbook on how steroid hormones enter cells

October 4, 2018, University of California - Riverside
Rewriting the textbook on how steroid hormones enter cells
UC Riverside researchers have shown that membrane transporters (green) guide steroid hormones (orange circles) into cells, challenging a long-standing paradigm in endocrinology that simple diffusion is responsible for such transport. Credit: Haga-Yamanaka Lab, UC Riverside

A discovery by scientists at UC Riverside may open up new ways to control steroid hormone-mediated processes, including growth and development in insects, and sexual maturation, immunity, and cancer progression in humans.

Published today in Developmental Cell, the researchers used a well-studied fruit fly model to show that a transporter protein is needed for the ecdysone to pass into cells. The work was led by Naoki Yamanaka, an assistant professor of entomology at UCR and a member of the university's Institute for Integrative Genome Biology.

Steroid hormones, which are produced by glands of the endocrine system, must enter cells to exert their biological effects. For decades, the consensus among scientists has been that these chemicals slip freely across cell membranes with no help from cellular transporters. Yamanaka's paper challenges that, describing a defined passageway through which are imported into cells.

The insect hormone studied, ecdysone, activates the genes required for metamorphosis and molting as an insect moves from one stage of its life cycle to the next. Since animal development is a precise process, Yamanaka hypothesized that the intake of required hormones might be regulated.

"Although the simple diffusion model has been prominent for all steroid hormones to date, it seemed logical from a physiological perspective that cells would regulate ecdysone uptake to achieve better control of its concentration," he said.

Rewriting the textbook on how steroid hormones enter cells
Fluorescence microscopy of the salivary gland in the fly larvae shows the localization of the steroid transporter on the cell membrane. Credit: Naoki Okamoto

Using two separate genetic screens, the researchers identified a potential gatekeeper—a transporter they named Ecdysone Importer (EcI). They then used the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing tool to create fruit flies without this transporter, which completely halted their development.

Supported by a $2.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Yamanaka will now study the same pathway in mosquitoes, hoping to develop chemicals that inhibit steroid hormone entry into cells as a new way of pest control. Worldwide, mosquito-borne diseases cause millions of deaths each year, with malaria alone causing more than 400,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

In a collaboration led by Sachiko Haga-Yamanaka, an assistant professor of molecular, cell, and systems biology, a UCR team is also searching for similar transporters in humans—work that is funded by a $1 million grant from the W. M. Keck Foundation.

"If these transporters are found in humans, it will represent a paradigm shift in endocrinology," Yamanaka said. "It would also open up the exciting possibility of developing chemical reagents that manipulate steroid hormone entry into , not just in insects but in humans. This could lead to new ways to manipulate a variety of steroid-related processes ranging from immune responses to ."

The title of the paper is "A Membrane Transporter Is Required for Steroid Hormone Uptake in Drosophila."

Explore further: Conventional 'free diffusion' model of steroid hormone release should be revisited

More information: Developmental Cell (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.devcel.2018.09.012

Related Stories

How insects decide to grow up

January 26, 2017

Like humans, insects go through puberty. The process is known as metamorphosis. Examples include caterpillars turning into butterflies and maggots turning into flies.

Control gene for developmental timing discovered

September 28, 2011

University of Alberta researchers have identified a key regulator that controls the speed of development in the fruit fly. When the researchers blocked the function of this regulator, animals sped up their rate of development ...

Recommended for you

Modern humans inherited viral defenses from Neanderthals

October 4, 2018

Neanderthals mysteriously disappeared about 40,000 years ago, but before vanishing they interbred with another human species that was just beginning its global spread. As a result of these ancient trysts, many modern Europeans ...

Molecular guardians monitor chromosomes during cell division

October 4, 2018

One of the worst things that can happen to a cell is to end up with the wrong number of chromosomes. This can happen if something goes wrong during cell division, and it can lead to infertility, miscarriages, birth defects, ...

Rewriting the textbook on how steroid hormones enter cells

October 4, 2018

A discovery by scientists at UC Riverside may open up new ways to control steroid hormone-mediated processes, including growth and development in insects, and sexual maturation, immunity, and cancer progression in humans.

Teaching wild birds to sing a new tune

October 4, 2018

Like toddlers learning to speak, young birds learn to sing by listening to the voices of adults. Now, researchers reporting in Current Biology on October 4 have shown for the first time that they could teach young sparrows ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.