NASA X-ray Space Telescope back online after brief shutdown

October 15, 2018 by Marcia Dunn
This illustration made available by NASA shows the Chandra X-ray Observatory. The space telescope is back in business after a two-day shutdown. NASA said Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, that the telescope came back online Friday. (NASA/CXC/SAO via AP, File)

One of NASA's space telescopes is back in business after a two-day shutdown.

NASA said Monday that the Chandra X-ray Observatory came back online Friday. Chandra's trouble occurred less than a week after the Hubble Space Telescope was sidelined. In both cases, the problem was in the pointing system.

Officials say a glitch in one of Chandra's gyroscopes generated three seconds of bad computer data last Wednesday. That was enough for the 19-year-old telescope to go into so-called safe mode, during which science observations cease. Flight controllers restored Chandra's pointing by switching to a backup gyroscope.

Observations are expected to resume with Chandra by the end of this week. Hubble, meanwhile, remains out of action with a more serious gyroscope issue that cropped up Oct. 5.

granville583762
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Now Chandra can continue to do what does best
http://chandra.harvard.edu/
An example of its stunning work in the Perseus Cluster: Relentless Cosmic Cold Front
In this stunning image
http://chandra.harvard.edu/photo/2018/perseus/perseus_lg.jpg
All though Chandra is its twilight years, its work in the vacuum will live on in the web, as Chandra x-ray Observatory!

