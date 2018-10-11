NASA tracks post-Tropical Cyclone Michael's heavy rains to Northeastern US

October 12, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA tracks post-Tropical Cyclone Michael's heavy rains to Northeastern US
At 3:25 a.m. EDT (0725 UTC) on Oct. 12, 2018 the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite gathered infrared data on Post-Tropical Cyclone Michael. Strongest thunderstorms appeared over eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, southeastern New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. In those areas, storms had cloud top temperatures as cold as minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 Celsius). Credit: NASA/NRL

NASA satellite imagery showed that although Michael's center was off-shore of the Delmarva Peninsula and over the western Atlantic Ocean, rain from its western quadrant was affecting the northeastern U.S.

At 3:25 a.m. EDT (0725 UTC) on Oct. 12, the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite gathered on Post-Tropical Cyclone Michael. Infrared data provides temperature information. Strongest thunderstorms appeared over eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, southeastern New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. In those areas, storms had cloud top temperatures as cold as minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 Celsius). NASA research has shown that cloud tops with temperatures that cold were high in the troposphere and have the ability to generate heavy rain.

All coastal tropical warnings and watches are discontinued. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite provided an analysis of the rate in which rain is falling throughout Post-Tropical Cyclone Michael. The GPM core satellite measured rainfall within Post-Tropical Storm Michael on Oct. 12. GPM found the heaviest rainfall was north of Michael's center, falling at a rate of over 1.6 inches (40 mm) per hour south of Long Island, New York.

NASA tracks post-Tropical Cyclone Michael's heavy rains to Northeastern US
The GPM core satellite measured rainfall within Post-Tropical Storm Michael on Oct. 12, 2018. GPM found the heaviest rainfall was north of Michael's center, falling at a rate of over 1.6 inches (40 mm) per hour (pink) just south of Long Island, New York. Credit: NASA/JAXA/NRL

The National Hurricane Center or NHC noted at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Michael was located near latitude 38.0 degrees north and longitude 73.1 degrees west. Michael's center was about 185 miles (300 km) east-northeast of Norfolk, Virginia. The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the east-northeast near 29 mph (46 kph), and this motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move away from the United States today and move rapidly across the open Atlantic Ocean tonight through Sunday. Maximum sustained winds have increased near 65 mph (100 kph) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is expected today and tonight as the post-tropical cyclone moves across the Atlantic.

NHC expects Michael to cross the North Atlantic Ocean and head toward Europe over the next two days.

Explore further: NASA eyes Hurricane Michael moving inland

Related Stories

NASA eyes Hurricane Michael moving inland

October 11, 2018

NASA's Aqua satellite and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP Satellite passed over the Florida Panhandle and captured different views of Hurricane Michael after it made landfall on Oct. 10.  Hurricane Michael is the most powerful storm ...

NASA sees fading Florence's stretched-out strongest storms

September 18, 2018

NASA's Aqua satellite provided an infrared look at fading Post-Tropical Cyclone Florence's clouds, revealing where the strongest thunderstorms were located. Those strong thunderstorms stretched from the Mid-Atlantic to New ...

Recommended for you

Ecologists suggest it is time to rethink the modern lawn

October 12, 2018

A pair of urban ecologists, one from Australia, the other Sweden, suggests in a Perspective piece published in the journal Science that it might be time to rethink the idea of the modern lawn. In their paper, Maria Ignatieva ...

Biosphere 2 legacy lives on more than quarter century later

October 12, 2018

They lived for two years and 20 minutes under the glass of a miniature Earth, complete with an ocean, rain forest, desert, grasslands and mangroves. Their air and water were recycled, and they grew the sweet potatoes, rice ...

Scientists finger culprits decimating France's oysters

October 11, 2018

A two-pronged attack by a virus and bacteria is responsible for decimating France's 450-million euro ($520 million) oyster industry, scientists said Thursday, potentially solving a decade-long mystery.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.