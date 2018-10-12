Lead-free bearings for greener large-bore engines

October 24, 2018, CORDIS
Lead-free bearings for greener large-bore engines
Credit: Aun Photographer, Shutterstock

Lead-free bearings are one of the missing pieces in the technological shift that will eventually allow large-bore engine manufacturers to reduce their emissions, while not compromising on reliability and lifespan. Research and development under the BeLEADFREE project could be the breakthrough they expected.

Whilst lead disappeared from most engines a long time ago, some sectors still have no choice but to use it. These include manufacturers of large-bore engines for the likes of boats and power generation applications: torn between the need to reduce , stop using lead and satisfy ever more stringent criteria for , these industries have had trouble coping with the pace of society's changes.

There is, however, strong stakeholder interest in potential lead-free alternatives, as Dr. Yi Zhang, research and development manager at Daido Metal, explains. "The global trend of reducing exhaust emissions, especially NOx, has already led to significant changes in large-bore engine design. But whilst these developments improve engine efficiency and reduce emissions, they also create an ever-harsher engine environment."

This makes for a rather conservative industry when it comes to changing materials or production processes: whilst lead replacement for the sake of environmental protection and better engine design is acknowledged as a must, large-bore engines are expected to remain in service for tens of thousands of hours. The slightest technical or reliability issue could lead to catastrophic failure.

The BeLEADFREE project might be just what the industry had been waiting for: large‐bore engine bearing products that are not only lead-free, but also address the technical challenges faced by global large-bore engine manufacturers.

In only two years, the project consortium managed to successfully come up with novel manufacturing approaches, design and build a pilot production line and validate the performance of its new material on a real single cylinder engine with an independent EU testing organisation.

"We have reached our initial objective on lead reduction and elimination without compromising on the performance required by the market in terms of future large-bore engine design," Dr. Zhang says. "The test, which included an independent validation of the single cylinder engine, has demonstrated a significant improvement in terms of fatigue, wear, cavitation, corrosion and tribological performances. This means, in short, that the lifespan of current materials is considerably extended and, subsequently, that the negative impact of large-bore engines on our environment will be reduced thanks [to] less frequent replacements."

As Dr. Zhang points out, the material's structure can also vary under different loading conditions, which allows it to adapt automatically and optimise engine operation. This, in turn, improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions.

The new material has been proved on both environmental and technical aspects at high technology readiness level, TRL, and Daido Metal plans to keep promoting it in the near future. Stakeholders' feedback has been very positive so far, and Dr. Zhang says that customers now seem to have more confidence and desire to accept the new material for their engines.

Commercialisation shouldn't be expected anytime soon due to the long product development cycle associated with large-bore engine industry. However, Dr. Zhang hopes that most the industry will adopt and shift towards lead-free large-bore development within five years, in light of BeLEADFREE's achievements.

Explore further: Bioethanol in diesel engines: A contribution to sustainability

Related Stories

Using less gas and oil to get where you're going

October 1, 2012

A quick pit-stop at the gas station is enough to put a good dent in your wallet. New technology is set to lower the high cost of filling up your car, by enabling combustion engines to consume two to three percent less gas ...

Labs to investigate new approach to engines

February 16, 2016

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Argonne National Laboratory is working with Achates Power, Inc., and Delphi Automotive to develop an innovative new engine that could yield efficiency gains of up to 50 percent over ...

To eliminate lead from large-sized engines

October 22, 2015

With the aim of more efficient and less polluting industry, the Basque R&D centre IK4-TEKNIKER is participating in a European project focusing on the development of a new range of lead-free bearings for large-sized, high-performance ...

Cutting fuel usage in new project

November 1, 2010

Researchers from the University of Bath are embarking on a new project to achieve a ground breaking 35 per cent reduction in car fuel usage that will decrease running costs and cut carbon emissions.

Recommended for you

Driverless hover-taxis to take off in Singapore

October 24, 2018

Test flights of a driverless hover-taxi will take place in Singapore next year, a German aviation firm said, the latest innovation to offer an escape from Asia's monster traffic jams.

Permanent, wireless self-charging system using NIR band

October 8, 2018

As wearable devices are emerging, there are numerous studies on wireless charging systems. Here, a KAIST research team has developed a permanent, wireless self-charging platform for low-power wearable electronics by converting ...

Facebook launches AI video-calling device 'Portal'

October 8, 2018

Facebook on Monday launched a range of AI-powered video-calling devices, a strategic revolution for the social network giant which is aiming for a slice of the smart speaker market that is currently dominated by Amazon and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.