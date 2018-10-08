Image: Mediterranean slick

October 9, 2018, European Space Agency
Image: Mediterranean slick
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2018), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission has imaged the oil spill in the Mediterranean following a collision between two merchant ships on Sunday 7 October 2018. A Tunisian cargo ship is reported to have struck the hull of a Cypriot container ship in waters north of the French island of Corsica. There were no casualties, but the collision caused a fuel leak – which has resulted in an oil slick about 20 km long. Although the collision occurred in French waters, the cleanup operation is part of a joint pact between France, Italy and Monaco to address pollution accidents in the Mediterranean.

This image of the slick, which can be seen as a dark patch north of the tip of Corsica, was captured by the Sentinel-1A satellite today at 05:28 GMT (07:28 CEST). Sentinel-1 is a two-satellite constellation built for the European Commission's Copernicus environmental monitoring programme. The identical satellites each carry an advanced radar instrument that can 'see' through the dark and through clouds. Its wide swath allows large areas of Earth's surface to be imaged so that events such as this can be detected and monitored easily. Sentinel-1 images are used by the European Maritime Safety Agency as part of CleanSeaNet, the European satellite-based oil spill and vessel detection service.

Note: other dark areas show patterns featuring low reflectivity of the radar signal, for instance very calm waters.

Explore further: Oil cleanup begins after cargo ships collide off Corsica

Related Stories

Oil cleanup begins after cargo ships collide off Corsica

October 8, 2018

French and Italian ships raced Monday to contain a spreading oil spill after two cargo ships collided off the Mediterranean island of Corsica, as French authorities launched an investigation for "maritime pollution".

Copernicus Sentinel maps Hurricane Florence flooding

September 17, 2018

Making landfall in the US state of North Carolina on 14 September, Hurricane Florence is causing widespread damage and flooding. The Copernicus Sentinel-1 radar mission is being used to map affected areas.

Video: Tracking ice with Sentinel-1B

April 12, 2016

On April 22, the European Space Agency ESA will launch the Sentinel-1B satellite on top of a Soyuz rocket from Kourou, French Guiana.

Video: Sentinel-3B liftoff

April 26, 2018

The second Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite, Sentinel-3B, lifted off on a Rockot from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia at 17:57 GMT (19:57 CEST) on 25 April 2018. Sentinel-3B joins its twin, Sentinel-3A, in orbit. ...

Video: Sentinel-1B liftoff

April 26, 2016

Sentinel-1B lifted off on a Soyuz rocket, flight VS14, from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana on 25 April 2016 at 21:02 GMT (23:02 CEST).

Recommended for you

Wind holds key to climate change turnaround

October 10, 2018

Antarctica has a current that circles the landmass as part of the Southern Ocean. This current is called the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. When the westerly winds strengthen during the Southern Hemisphere's summer, waters ...

Oysters at risk from changing climate

October 9, 2018

Climate change's effect on coastal ecosystems is very likely to increase mortality risks of adult oyster populations in the next 20 years.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.