'Himalayan Viagra' under threat from climate change: researchers

October 22, 2018 by Ivan Couronne
The fungus known in Asia as &quot;Himalayan Viagra&quot;—seen here—has no scientifically proven benefits, but people believe it
The fungus known in Asia as "Himalayan Viagra"—seen here—has no scientifically proven benefits, but people believe it cures everything from impotence to cancer

A prized caterpillar fungus that is more valuable than gold and is nicknamed "Himalayan Viagra" in Asia, where it is seen as a wonder drug, is becoming harder to find due to climate change, researchers said Monday.

People in China and Nepal have been killed in clashes over the years over the elusive fungus "yarchagumba," known formally as Ophiocordyceps sinensis.

Although it has no scientifically proven benefits, people who boil yarchagumba in water to make tea or add it to soups and stews believe it cures everything from impotence to cancer.

It is "one of the world's most valuable biological commodities, providing a crucial source of income for hundreds of thousands of collectors," said the report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed US journal.

In recent decades, it has skyrocketed in popularity and prices have soared—it can fetch up to three times the price of gold in Beijing, researchers say.

While many have suspected overharvesting was the reason for its scarcity, researchers wanted to find out more.

So they interviewed around four dozen harvesters, collectors and traders of the prized fungus.

They also scoured previously published scientific literature, including interviews with more than 800 people in Nepal, Bhutan, India and China, to understand its apparent decline.

Weather patterns, geographic factors and environmental conditions were also analyzed to create a map of yarchagumba production in the region.

The prized caterpillar fungus is a hot commodity across Asia—here, it is sold in the Chinese city of Gannan, in Gansu province,
The prized caterpillar fungus is a hot commodity across Asia—here, it is sold in the Chinese city of Gannan, in Gansu province, in June 2013
"Using data spanning nearly two decades and four countries, (we) revealed that caterpillar fungus production is declining throughout much of its range," said the report.

"While collectors increasingly attribute the decline in caterpillar fungus to overharvesting, habitat and production modeling suggest that is also likely playing a role."

Particular temperatures

The cone-shaped fungus is only found above an elevation of 11,500 feet (3,500 meters), and forms when the lodges itself in a caterpillar, slowly killing it.

To grow, it needs a specific climate that is frigid—with winter temperatures below 0 Celsius (32 Fahrenheit)—but where the soil is not permanently frozen.

"Such conditions are typically present at the margin of permafrost areas," said the PNAS report, led by researchers at Stanford University.

"Given that winter temperatures have warmed significantly from 1979 to 2013 across much of its range, and especially in Bhutan, its populations are likely to have been negatively affected."

The warming trend has particularly affected Bhutan, with average "increasing by 3.5–4 C across most of its predicted habitat (+1.1 C per decade, on average)," added the study.

Researchers also found that vegetation on the Tibetan plateau "did not shift upward in response to climate warming from 2000 to 2014," suggesting that the caterpillar fungus will not be able to simply move up the mountain to colder habitats as the warms.

This spells trouble for harvesters who sell the in order to survive, "underscoring the need for alternative livelihood options in the communities that depend on this niche commodity," researchers warned.

Explore further: Nepal 'Himalayan Viagra' harvest droops to record low

More information: Kelly A. Hopping el al., "The demise of caterpillar fungus in the Himalayan region due to climate change and overharvesting," PNAS (2018). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1811591115

Old_C_Code
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
Never any articles talking about what's more abundant now due to climate change. Because there's no funding for good news on climate change.
Iochroma
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
Maybe the better thing for the environment is to just give the end-users actual Viagra or Cialis. Leave the parasitic fungus in place to play its natural role is controlling caterpillar populations.
checksinthemail
not rated yet 1 hour ago

