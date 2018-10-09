'Heavenly Bodies' sets heavenly record at Met Museum
October 12, 2018 by The Associated Press
Fashion and Catholicism have trumped King Tut.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art says its just-closed fashion exhibit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" has broken the record for most-visited exhibition, beating out the massive 1978 King Tut show.
The sumptuous and sprawling "Heavenly Bodies" at the Met's Costume Institute was spread between the museum's main Fifth Avenue location and its Cloisters branch uptown. The museum says the show brought in 1,659,647 visitors between the two locales.
In 1978, "Treasures of Tutankhamun" brought in 1,360,957 visitors.
"Heavenly Bodies" was the largest exhibit ever mounted at the Met, covering 60,000 square feet in 25 galleries. It was curated by Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute's chief curator.
Anyone who has waited on a long, snaking line to get into a fashion exhibit at a top museum knows just how popular they've become - and more broadly, how fashion is increasingly seen as a form of artistic and cultural expression.
