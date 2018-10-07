Genes responsible for difference in flower color of snapdragons identified

October 8, 2018, Institute of Science and Technology Austria
Genes responsible for difference in flower color of snapdragons identified
Antirrhinum plants. Credit: David Field

Snapdragons are tall, charming plants, and flower in a range of bright colors. In Spain, where snapdragons grow wild, these flower colors show a remarkable pattern: When driving up a road from Barcelona to the Pyrenees, snapdragons of the species Antirrhinum majus bloom in magenta at the beginning of the road, before a population of yellow flowering snapdragons takes over—separated by just a two-kilometer-long stretch in which flower colors mix. Such hybrid zones of snapdragons are quite infrequent; only a few others are known.

But why don't the snapdragons mix, with yellow and magenta growing together over a wide area? Nick Barton at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (IST Austria), together with David Field, previously postdoc in Barton's group and now Assistant Professor at the University of Vienna, collaborated with molecular geneticists at the John Innes Center in Norwich to investigate the causes of this pattern. Writing in today's edition of PNAS, the scientists report that they identified the genes responsible for difference from DNA sequence data.

"DNA sequencing is becoming cheaper. But analyzing sequence data and interpreting the patterns is very hard," Nick Barton explains. "In this study, we used sequence data from Antirrhinum plants to locate the individual genes responsible for the difference in flower color across the hybrid zone." The researchers compared the genome sequences of 50 snapdragons of each color, and measured how much the sequences diverged between magenta and yellow snapdragon populations. By plotting a statistical measure of divergence between the two populations, they found "islands" in the genome which are more divergent between yellow and magenta snapdragons than the rest of the genome. In the snapdragons, these islands correspond to genes responsible for flower color. The recent paper focuses on two of those genes that determine the magenta pigment, and are located close together on the genome.

How the sharp difference between yellow and magenta populations is maintained was the subject of a Ph.D. thesis by Tom Ellis in Nick Barton's lab. Through observations both in the field and in experiments at IST Austria, he found that bees prefer to pollinate the most common color flowers in a : In magenta populations, bees mostly pollinate magenta flowers; in yellow populations, bees mostly pollinate yellow flowers. This selection in favour of the commonest type keeps the hybrid zone sharp, and prevents exchange of genes that are linked to the flower color genes.

In the current study, the researchers wanted to know how the two snapdragon populations become different. They found two reasons that the snapdragon populations diverge at the flower color genes. First, selection has favoured new variants at the color genes that make the flowers more attractive to bees—causing these genes to sweep through the population, and leaving a sharp signal in the DNA sequences. Second, the flower genes become barriers to gene exchange. Any genes located close to or even between the flower genes cannot easily be swapped between the populations, and so the region of genome around the that determine flower color become divergent.

"Even with abundant DNA , it is often difficult to find exactly why species are different. Our study is the culmination of years of work, combining fieldwork and population genetics with genetic crosses, and analysis of gene expression," explains Nick Barton.

Explore further: How Snapdragons keep their colour: Signposting trick reveals evolutionary mechanism

More information: Hugo Tavares el al., "Selection and gene flow shape genomic islands that control floral guides," PNAS (2018). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1801832115

Related Stories

Snapdragons take the evolutionary high-road

August 17, 2006

Roses are red, violets are blue, but why aren't snapdragons orange? Norwich scientists from the John Innes Centre (JIC) and the University of East Anglia (UEA) in collaboration with the Université Paul Sabatier (Toulouse, ...

Mechanism behind orchid beauty revealed

August 21, 2018

Researchers at Tohoku University in Japan have identified the gene related to the greenish flower mutation in the Habenaria orchid. Associate Professor Akira Kanno and Ph.D. candidate Mai Mitoma have discovered that the greenish ...

Study of flower color shows evolution in action

June 29, 2009

Scientists at UC Santa Barbara have zeroed in on the genes responsible for changing flower color, an area of research that began with Gregor Mendel's studies of the garden pea in the 1850's.

Recommended for you

Getting a grip on the slow but unique evolution of sharks

October 8, 2018

Scientists at the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research (BDR) in Japan, in collaboration with other Japanese institutes and aquariums, have decoded the whole genomes of two shark species for the first time and improved ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.