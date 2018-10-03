EU commissioner questions legality of new Ryanair terms

October 4, 2018
Europe's consumer affairs commissioner has called for closer scrutiny of budget airline Ryanair
Europe's consumer affairs commissioner has called for closer scrutiny of budget airline Ryanair

Consumer officials should examine budget airline Ryanair's new terms and conditions, as any move to force dissatisfied customers to seek redress in Ireland would be illegal, a top European official said Thursday.

Vera Jourova, the European Commissioner for justice and , was responding on Twitter to a media report about the Dublin-based airline changing its terms and conditions.

"I read with concern news on Ryanair," wrote Jourova, the European Commissioner for justice and consumer affairs.

"The fact that passengers would only have the possibility to seek legal remedies in Ireland is clearly against consumer rules," she added.

"I call on Consumer Protection Authorities to examine these practices."

She was reacting to an article in Belgian daily Le Soir, which reported on consumer association Test Achats' analysis of Ryanair's new terms and conditions, introduced Tuesday.

Test Achats said that not for the first time, the company had changed its rules to make it harder for any passenger with a complaint.

It denounced Ryanair for obliging Belgian customers to submit complaints in English to a contact point in Ireland and is handling a number of actions in Belgian courts.

And it condemned its latest decision not to pay compensation to customers for some of the recent strikes that have hit it in on the grounds that they were internal disputes.

On Monday, Ryanair slashed its profits forecast and signalled job losses in the Netherlands and Germany, which it said was the fallout of pan-European strikes by staff.

Explore further: German cabin crew join Ryanair strike, nearly 250 flights cut

Related Stories

Ryanair faces fresh strike in Europe

September 28, 2018

Ryanair braced Friday for what unions warn will be the biggest strike in the airline's history—although the carrier played down fears of disruption for travellers.

Ryanair recognises cabin crew union in Ireland

August 30, 2018

Ryanair said Thursday it has agreed to recognise Ireland-based cabin crew who have union membership, stepping up a drawn-out process to improve workers' conditions and avert strikes.

Recommended for you

Artificial enzymes convert solar energy into hydrogen gas

October 4, 2018

In a new scientific article, researchers at Uppsala University describe how, using a completely new method, they have synthesised an artificial enzyme that functions in the metabolism of living cells. These enzymes can utilize ...

No more Iron Man—submarines now have soft, robotic arms

October 3, 2018

The human arm can perform a wide range of extremely delicate and coordinated movements, from turning a key in a lock to gently stroking a puppy's fur. The robotic "arms" on underwater research submarines, however, are hard, ...

Smart mud to smooth the way for drilling wells

October 2, 2018

A model that simulates how drilling fluids, or muds, behave and influence the stability of oil wells has been developed by KAUST researchers. Their findings could inform new safety protocols and the design of novel drilling ...

Ready-to-use recipe for turning plant waste into gasoline

September 25, 2018

Bioscience engineers at KU Leuven, Belgium, already knew how to make gasoline in the laboratory from plant waste such as sawdust. Now, the researchers have developed a road map, as it were, for industrial cellulose gasoline.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.