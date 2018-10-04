Doorstop turns out to be meteorite worth $100K

October 5, 2018

A Michigan man recently learned that a rock he's been using as a doorstop is a meteorite worth $100,000.

The nearly 23-pound hunk of iron and nickel is the sixth largest meteorite found in Michigan, according to the Smithsonian Museum and Central Michigan University.

David Mazurek said he took his doorstop to the university for examination after seeing reports in January of meteorite pieces selling for thousands of dollars.

"I said, 'Wait a minute. I wonder how much mine is worth,'" Mazurek said.

University Geology Professor Mona Sirbescu first identified the piece as more than just a , but she sent two small slices of the rock to the Smithsonian for confirmation.

"I could tell right away that this was something special," she said. "It's the most valuable specimen I have ever held in my life, monetarily and scientifically."

Mazurek said the meteorite came with a barn he bought in 1988 in Edmore. He says the farmer who sold him the property told him it landed in his backyard in the 1930s.

"The story goes that it was collected immediately after they witnessed the big boom and the actual meteorite was dug out from a crater," Sirbescu said.

More tests are being conducted to see if the meteorite contains rare elements.

"What typically happens with these at this point is that meteorites can either be sold and shown in a or sold to collectors and sellers looking to make a profit," Sirbescu said.

The Smithsonian and a mineral museum in Maine are considering purchasing the specimen.

Mazurek said that when he sells the , he'll donate some of the money to the university.

"I'm done using it as a doorstop. Let's get a buyer!" Mazurek said.

Explore further: Stolen New Mexico meteorite worth $20K-$40K found

Related Stories

Smithsonian keeps meteorite that fell in Va.

March 21, 2011

(AP) -- A small meteorite that crashed through the roof of a Virginia medical office last year is becoming part of the Smithsonian's Museum of Natural History in Washington.

Unusual meteorite found in Antarctica

September 19, 2006

U.S. scientists say they recovered an unusual meteorite late last year in Antarctica -- a type of lunar meteorite seen only once before.

Recommended for you

A new era in the quest for dark matter

October 5, 2018

Since the 1970s, astronomers and physicists have been gathering evidence for the presence in the universe of dark matter: a mysterious substance that manifests itself through its gravitational pull. However, despite much ...

Observations challenge cosmological theories

October 5, 2018

Recent observations have created a puzzle for astrophysicists: Since the Big Bang, fewer galaxy clusters have formed over time than were actually expected. Physicists from the university of Bonn have now confirmed this phenomenon. ...

NASA Voyager 2 could be nearing interstellar space

October 5, 2018

NASA's Voyager 2 probe, currently on a journey toward interstellar space, has detected an increase in cosmic rays that originate outside our solar system. Launched in 1977, Voyager 2 is a little less than 11 billion miles ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.