China's private satellite-carrying rocket fails after launch

October 28, 2018

China's first attempt to deploy a privately developed rocket capable of carrying a satellite has failed.

Beijing-based Landspace said that the first and second stage of its ZQ-1 worked normally on Saturday but something went wrong with the third stage.

The ZQ-1 was the first three-stage rocket built by a in China. A smaller private rocket was launched in May.

Video posted by a Chinese news site showed Landspace's 19-meter- (62-foot-) tall red-and-white rocket lifting off against clear blue skies.

The company said that "cowling separation was normal but something abnormal happened after the second ." The statement on its Weibo social media account did not elaborate.

Chinese media reports said the rocket was carrying a satellite for state broadcaster CCTV.

The Landspace statement said that it still believes that building satellite-carrying rockets is "the right decision for the company."

Explore further: Private Chinese space company places satellites in orbit

Related Stories

SpaceX launches, lands recycled rocket

October 12, 2017

SpaceX on Wednesday launched a rocket that had already flown to space and landed it successfully on an ocean platform, as part of its ongoing effort to recycle costly rocket components.

Russia postpones Proton-M launch over defect

November 26, 2014

Russia's space agency said Wednesday it was postponing the launch of a Proton-M rocket carrying a satellite in order to correct a defect, in just the latest problem to ground the rocket.

Recommended for you

Earth's dust cloud satellites confirmed

October 26, 2018

A team of Hungarian astronomers and physicists may have confirmed two elusive clouds of dust, in semi-stable points just 400,000 kilometres from Earth. The clouds, first reported by and named for Polish astronomer Kazimierz ...

The ghost of Cassiopeia

October 25, 2018

About 550 light-years away in the constellation of Cassiopeia lies IC 63, a stunning and slightly eerie nebula. Also known as the ghost of Cassiopeia, IC 63 is being shaped by radiation from a nearby unpredictably variable ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.