Caribbean to test greenhouse-gas linked ocean acidity

October 13, 2018
Fishermen and tourists gather on a beach near the town of Le Carbet of the French Caribbean island of Martinique in July, 2014
Fishermen and tourists gather on a beach near the town of Le Carbet of the French Caribbean island of Martinique in July, 2014

Tourism and fishery-dependent Caribbean nations plan to test the acidity of the Caribbean Sea as a result of increased absorption of greenhouse gases, a senior regional official said Friday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency "will assist" with the project, said Milton Haughton, Executive Director of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism.

"I am very positive that we will have things going by next year," he told AFP in Barbados where Caribbean agriculture ministers are holding their annual meeting.

Haughton said the Caribbean would also be establishing laboratories and training personnel to conduct future testing.

Scientists already believe that the increased acidity is caused by the sea's absorption of carbon emissions.

"In more recent times scientists have realized that the absorption of in the ocean is actually causing serious, serious problems in the ocean itself. Basically, the seawater is becoming more and more acidic and that is not good for the living marine organisms," Haughton said.

He added that acidic and increasingly warm seas were causing and dissolving the carbonates that shellfish require to make their shells.

"The fact is that for many of our countries, our fisheries are based on the health of the coral reefs," Haughton said.

Avoiding global climate chaos will require a major transformation of society and the world economy that is "unprecedented in scale," the United Nations said Monday.

It warned that the world must become "carbon neutral" by 2050 to have at least a 50/50 chance of keeping global warming below 1.5 C.

Explore further: Coral reef experiment shows: Acidification from carbon dioxide slows growth

Related Stories

New study shows some corals might adapt to climate changes

August 2, 2018

New research shows that not all corals respond the same to changes in climate. The University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science-led study looked at the sensitivity of two types of corals found ...

Fishing for the future of coral reefs

April 4, 2016

New fishery regulations based on science are needed in the Caribbean to give coral reefs a fighting chance against climate change, according to an international study published today.

Caribbean wins the seaweed Olympics

June 7, 2012

A new study finds that Caribbean seaweeds are far better competitors than their equivalents in the Indian and Pacific Oceans. But this triumph is bad news for Caribbean coral reefs.

Recommended for you

Ecologists suggest it is time to rethink the modern lawn

October 12, 2018

A pair of urban ecologists, one from Australia, the other Sweden, suggests in a Perspective piece published in the journal Science that it might be time to rethink the idea of the modern lawn. In their paper, Maria Ignatieva ...

Biosphere 2 legacy lives on more than quarter century later

October 12, 2018

They lived for two years and 20 minutes under the glass of a miniature Earth, complete with an ocean, rain forest, desert, grasslands and mangroves. Their air and water were recycled, and they grew the sweet potatoes, rice ...

Scientists finger culprits decimating France's oysters

October 11, 2018

A two-pronged attack by a virus and bacteria is responsible for decimating France's 450-million euro ($520 million) oyster industry, scientists said Thursday, potentially solving a decade-long mystery.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.