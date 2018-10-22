Breeding beans that resist weevils

October 24, 2018, American Society of Agronomy
Breeding beans that resist weevils
A bean weevil can inflict damage on both leaves and seeds. Credit: Martin Cooper

Beans are awesome. They are packed with nutrients and are high in protein. They can grow in many different environments. They help replenish soil nitrogen levels. They are a vital crop for food security in many parts of the world.

But a small beetle can cause big losses to bean crops.

The common bean can infest in the field or in storage. Weevil larvae bore into seed pods and enter seeds. They continue feeding inside the seeds until coming out as adults to infect more seeds.

Weevil infestations can spread rapidly and lead to significant losses of bean crops. In fact, under favorable conditions, weevils can infest entire quantities of stored beans within a few months. Researchers hope to change that.

"Developing varieties of beans that are resistant to the bean weevil is a long-term solution to a very serious problem," says Kelvin Kamfwa, bean breeder at the University of Zambia.

Kamfwa is the lead author of a new study that has narrowed down the genetic locations of several weevil resistance genes in the common bean. The study confirmed that weevil resistance in beans is genetic. Resistance to weevils can be transferred to bean with different seed types and colors.

"This will allow breeders in different countries to introduce weevil resistance into bean varieties adapted to local conditions," says Kamfwa.

Breeding beans that resist weevils
Resistant red kidney bean (AO-1012-29-3-3A) used in the study in the center are surrounded by a number of susceptible bean seed types. Damage is caused by the weevil larva exiting the infected seed. Credit: Kelvin Kamfwa

The study also showed that weevil resistance is inherited separately from seed size in beans. That's important because earlier studies suggested a relationship between weevil resistance and size. If true, that would prevent plant breeders from developing larger-seeded beans with weevil resistance.

"Beans with larger seeds are preferred by consumers in several areas of Africa," says Kamfwa. This means growers will have eager buyers, ensuring the growers' livelihood.

Bean varieties that are resistant to weevils can help farmers in the field and when it's time to store harvests.

In some areas, farmers currently treat bean seeds with ash from cooking fires to control weevils. "But that's not particularly effective," says Kamfwa. Treating seeds with chemicals can be effective but is costly and may carry health risks. Suffocating weevils by triple bagging beans in storage is another option, but effective bags may not always be available.

Weevil-resistant bean varieties will allow farmers the flexibility to store seeds. "They will be able to save seeds for home use or for the next planting season," says Kamfwa. "They may even store seeds to sell when prices are more favorable."

To learn more about the genetics of weevil resistance in the common bean, Kamfwa and his colleagues used bean plants derived from an initial mating between a weevil-resistant and a weevil-susceptible variety of common bean.

For each bean plant tested, the researchers calculated the percentage of bean seeds damaged by weevils. This measurement provided a quantitative idea of how resistant each bean plant was to weevils.

Breeding beans that resist weevils
Researchers found resistant beans that weevils did not consume. Credit: James Beaver

The researchers also sequenced the entire DNA of the bean plants. Then they combined the weevil-resistance measurements with the DNA sequence information.

Finally, the researchers used statistical analyses to find genetic signals-called markers-that are more common in the DNA of bean plants resistant to weevils. These genetic signals act like molecular beacons, allowing the researchers to hone in on regions of bean DNA that are important for weevil resistance.

"Using bean plants directly to research weevil resistance can be complicated and time-consuming," says Kamfwa. "Being able to indirectly look for resistance with genetic markers will bring efficiency to the breeding process."

The researchers found three regions of bean DNA important for weevil . One of these regions was known previously, but two regions were new discoveries.

Kamfwa intends to develop a genetic marker system that can be widely used by bean breeders interested in developing weevil-resistant varieties.

"Ultimately, we hope our findings contribute to food security needs in countries where the common bean is a valuable staple food," he says.

Explore further: Persistence pays off in battle against bean blight

More information: Kelvin Kamfwa et al, QTL Mapping of Resistance to Bean Weevil in Common Bean, Crop Science (2018). DOI: 10.2135/cropsci2018.02.0106

Related Stories

Persistence pays off in battle against bean blight

March 10, 2016

Common blight is a devastating bacterial disease. It greatly reduces the yield and quality of bean crops across the world. Conventional breeding techniques can be used to generate cultivars of common bean that are resistant ...

Faba fix for corn's nitrogen need

April 11, 2018

Researchers have good news for growers. Farmers raising a nitrogen-hungry crop like sweet corn may save up to half of their nitrogen fertilizer cost. The key: using a faba bean cover crop.

Destructive pea weevils on the way out

October 24, 2012

(Phys.org)—Farmers around the world are a step closer to eliminating the chemical spraying of field peas for the destructive pea weevil, thanks to research by agricultural scientists from The University of Western Australia.

New rust resistance genes added to common beans

June 4, 2010

New cultivars of common bean developed by Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and university scientists could shore up the legume crop's defenses against the fungal disease common bean rust.

Researchers optimise broad beans for bees

February 22, 2018

Scientists from Royal Holloway, University of London and the University of Cambridge have been taking part in an experiment to optimise broad beans to increase bee visitation rates; and their findings could benefit both the ...

Gluten-free faba bean for bread and pasta

December 3, 2014

VTT has developed food application technologies for an ancient domestic protein crop - faba beans. The nutritious and protein-rich faba beans are mostly used for feed. VTT introduced food product concepts that enable the ...

Recommended for you

New Caledonian crows can create tools from multiple parts

October 24, 2018

An international team of scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology and the University of Oxford has revealed that New Caledonian crows are able to create tools by combining two or more otherwise non-functional ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.