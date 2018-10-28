Astronomers witness slow death of nearby galaxy

October 29, 2018, Australian National University
Astronomers witness slow death of nearby galaxy
CSIRO's powerful Australian SKA Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope. Credit: CSIRO

Astronomers from The Australian National University (ANU) and CSIRO have witnessed, in the finest detail ever, the slow death of a neighbouring dwarf galaxy, which is gradually losing its power to form stars.

The new peer-reviewed study of the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), which is a tiny fraction of the size and mass of the Milky Way galaxy, uses images taken with CSIRO's powerful Australian SKA Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope.

Lead researcher Professor Naomi McClure-Griffiths from ANU said the features of the radio images were more than three times finer than previous SMC images, which allowed the team to probe the interactions between the small galaxy and its environment with more accuracy.

"We were able to observe a powerful outflow of from the Small Magellanic Cloud," said Professor McClure-Griffiths from the Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics at ANU.

"The implication is the galaxy may eventually stop being able to form new stars if it loses all of its gas. Galaxies that stop forming stars gradually fade away into oblivion. It's sort of a slow death for a galaxy if it loses all of its gas."

Professor McClure-Griffiths said the discovery, which is part of a project that investigates the evolution of , provided the first clear observational measurement of the amount of mass lost from a dwarf galaxy.

"The result is also important because it provides a possible source of gas for the enormous Magellanic Stream that encircles the Milky Way," she said.

"Ultimately, the Small Magellanic Cloud is likely to eventually be gobbled up by our Milky Way."

CSIRO co-researcher Dr. David McConnell said ASKAP was unrivalled in the world for this kind of research due to its unique radio receivers that give it a panoramic view of the sky.

"The telescope covered the entire SMC galaxy in a single shot and photographed its hydrogen gas with unprecedented detail," he said.

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the Universe, and is the main ingredient of stars.

"ASKAP will go on to make state-of-the-art pictures of hydrogen gas in our own Milky Way and the Magellanic Clouds, providing a full understanding of how this dwarf system is merging with our own galaxy and what this teaches us about the evolution of other galaxies," Dr. McConnell said.

Explore further: Astronomers create most detailed radio image of nearby dwarf galaxy

More information: N. M. McClure-Griffiths et al, Cold gas outflows from the Small Magellanic Cloud traced with ASKAP, Nature Astronomy (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-018-0608-8

Related Stories

Four newly discovered Milky Way neighbors

October 1, 2018

Ultra-faint dwarf galaxies are the smallest, most dark matter dominated, and least chemically enriched stellar systems in the universe, and are important targets for understanding dark matter and galaxy formation. They comprise ...

Gas 'finger' points to galaxies' future

February 4, 2008

Like a fork piercing a fried egg, a giant finger of hydrogen gas is poking through our Milky Way Galaxy from outside, astronomers using CSIRO radio telescopes at Parkes and Narrabri have found.

First images of mist dispersing around young galaxy

September 18, 2018

Galaxies in the early universe are shrouded in a kind of mist: a cloud of hydrogen. With galaxies in the later universe this mist has disappeared. Astronomer Jorryt Matthee has made the first images of this dissipating mist. ...

Recommended for you

Astronomers witness slow death of nearby galaxy

October 29, 2018

Astronomers from The Australian National University (ANU) and CSIRO have witnessed, in the finest detail ever, the slow death of a neighbouring dwarf galaxy, which is gradually losing its power to form stars.

Light echos in the Eta Carinae Nebula

October 29, 2018

The young star Eta Carinae shines prominently in the skies of the southern hemisphere. Although located relatively far away from Earth (about seven thousand light-years away, as compared with the average distance of naked-eye ...

The ghost of Cassiopeia

October 25, 2018

About 550 light-years away in the constellation of Cassiopeia lies IC 63, a stunning and slightly eerie nebula. Also known as the ghost of Cassiopeia, IC 63 is being shaped by radiation from a nearby unpredictably variable ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

granville583762
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Darkdust

While it's true galaxies have to provide dust for their stars, as the milky is absorbing this galaxy
The dust only accounts for a couple of percent of all the dust and stars in this galaxy
Someone has not had their Heineken of late!
Where has all the remaining 90 odd percent of Darkdust disappeared to
Surely that's enough to power this galaxy for billions of years

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.