Amazon quarterly profit rockets tenfold to $2.9 bn

October 25, 2018
Net sales at Amazon climbed to $56.6 billion in the third quarter, a 29 percent on-year increase
Net sales at Amazon climbed to $56.6 billion in the third quarter, a 29 percent on-year increase

Amazon reported Thursday that its profit in the recently-ended quarter rocketed to $2.9 billion in a ten-fold increase from the same period last year.

Net sales at the e-commerce colossus climbed to $56.6 billion in the third quarter, a 29 percent increase from the $43.7 in sales reported in the third quarter in 2017.

However, analysts had expected an even stronger performance by Amazon, prompting shares to sink 6.1 percent to $1,673 in after market trades that followed release of the earnings figures.

The Seattle-based touted the growing popularity of Amazon Business, a service tailored as a source of all kinds of equipment and supplies for companies.

"Amazon Business has now reached a $10 billion annual sales run rate and is serving millions of private and public-sector organizations in eight countries," Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos said in a statement released with the earnings.

"And we're not slowing down—Amazon Business is adding customers rapidly, including large educational institutions, local governments and more than half of the Fortune 100."

Meanwhile, operating income from the Amazon Web Service cloud platform climbed to $2.1 billion, nearly double that in the same quarter last year.

Amazon—which offers online shoppers a combination of ease, speedy delivery and choice that few can match—has faced criticism of its labor practices, including grueling working conditions and lack of job security.

It recently announced that effective November 1 its starting wage for US workers will be $15 an hour, amid long-standing criticism of low pay, and that it would advocate for a higher minimum wage nationwide.

The raise will apply to 250,000 employees and to the more than 100,000 seasonal workers the company expects to hire for the holiday shopping season, it said.

Bezos said the company—valued at nearly $1 trillion—was heeding complaints about its pay structure.

Explore further: Amazon loss widens despite climbing sales

Related Stories

Bezos unfazed by antitrust concerns on Amazon

September 14, 2018

Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos said Thursday he was not worried about the potential for anti-trust scrutiny of the company as it becomes an important economic force.

Amazon jumps out ahead of its rivals and raises wages to $15

October 2, 2018

Amazon, the business that upended the retailing industry and transformed the way we shop for just about everything, is jumping out ahead of the pack again, announcing a minimum wage of $15 an hour for its U.S. employees that ...

Recommended for you

Driverless hover-taxis to take off in Singapore

October 24, 2018

Test flights of a driverless hover-taxi will take place in Singapore next year, a German aviation firm said, the latest innovation to offer an escape from Asia's monster traffic jams.

Permanent, wireless self-charging system using NIR band

October 8, 2018

As wearable devices are emerging, there are numerous studies on wireless charging systems. Here, a KAIST research team has developed a permanent, wireless self-charging platform for low-power wearable electronics by converting ...

Facebook launches AI video-calling device 'Portal'

October 8, 2018

Facebook on Monday launched a range of AI-powered video-calling devices, a strategic revolution for the social network giant which is aiming for a slice of the smart speaker market that is currently dominated by Amazon and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.