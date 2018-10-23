Algorithm art fetches $432,500 at NY auction: Christie's

October 25, 2018

A portrait made by algorithm smashed new boundaries Thursday, selling for $432,500 and becoming the first piece of Artificial Intelligence art sold at a major auction house, Christie's said.

At first glance, "Edmond de Belamy," the portrait of a gentleman dressed in black and framed in gold, could be any standard portrait from the 18th or .

Up close, the image is more intriguing. The face is fuzzy and the picture seemingly unfinished. Instead of an artist's signature, it bears the stamp of a mathematical formula on the bottom right.

It's the brainchild of French collective Obvious, whose aim is to use to democratize art. To make the painting, artist Pierre Fautrel ran 15,000 classic portraits through a computer software.

Once the software "understood the rules of portraiture," using a developed by Google researcher Ian Goodfellow, it then generated a series of new images by itself, Fautrel said.

The French collective selected 11, calling them the "Belamy family," one of which on Thursday fetched $432,500 at Christie's in New York, the epicenter of the traditional art market.

The price smashed its pre-sale estimates of $7,000 to $10,000. Christie's said the work was snapped up by an anonymous telephone bidder after a five-way battle on the phone, online and one would-be buyer in the room.

But is it art? Fautrel, 25, insists that it is.

"Even if the algorithm creates the image," he told AFP "we are the people who decided to do this, who decided to print it on canvas, sign it as a , put it in a gold frame."

'Tipping point'

He compared AI art to early photography of the 1850s, which he says critics rubbished at the time as "not being art and which would destroy artists."

Richard Lloyd, international head of prints and multiples at Christie's, persuaded the collective to put the print up for sale in order to foster a debate about artificial intelligence in art.

"I know it's a debate that's going on quite widely, I thought that in a way this marked a watershed—or slightly a tipping point," he told AFP.

Leaving aside the art debate, there are legal questions. Is the collective or the algorithm the ? What are the copyright issues?

For Lloyd, this is just the beginning of AI art.

"This is developing incredibly fast. Only in five or 10 years we will look back on this and it will look very different," he told AFP.

"Artists who are great adopters of technology, they will seize AI," he predicted. "Artists will use it to generate images which they will then modify ... It will be quite seamless."

There is also a benefit to the client.

"It gives you privilege that only very wealthy people in previous centuries had—to commission works of art painted just for you," Lloyd said.

Explore further: When the line between machine and artist becomes blurred

Related Stories

Apple sold by Jobs fetches $365,000 at auction

December 11, 2014

A 1976 Apple computer sold by Steve Jobs from his parents' garage fetched $365,000 at auction in New York on Thursday, falling short of its pre-sale estimate in a competitive computer relic market.

Recommended for you

Driverless hover-taxis to take off in Singapore

October 24, 2018

Test flights of a driverless hover-taxi will take place in Singapore next year, a German aviation firm said, the latest innovation to offer an escape from Asia's monster traffic jams.

Permanent, wireless self-charging system using NIR band

October 8, 2018

As wearable devices are emerging, there are numerous studies on wireless charging systems. Here, a KAIST research team has developed a permanent, wireless self-charging platform for low-power wearable electronics by converting ...

Facebook launches AI video-calling device 'Portal'

October 8, 2018

Facebook on Monday launched a range of AI-powered video-calling devices, a strategic revolution for the social network giant which is aiming for a slice of the smart speaker market that is currently dominated by Amazon and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.