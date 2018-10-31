October 31, 2018

Air France-KLM gets boost from employee accord

by Sonia Wolf

Air France-KLM reported a strong third quarter, recovering from crippling strikes earlier this year
Air France-KLM reported a strong third quarter, recovering from crippling strikes earlier this year

Air France-KLM, hit badly earlier this year by strikes and management upheaval, reported Wednesday its third quarter net profit jumped nearly 23 percent year-on-year to 786 million euros ($900 million).

Ben Smith, who took over the reins in September, said the airline could look forward to "new perspectives" after a crucial pay deal with staff brought much-needed stability to the carrier.

"Air France-KLM posted a solid performance... reflecting the commitment of all its staff, its commercial strengths and the attractiveness of its brands," Smith said in a statement.

"The agreement on salaries... brings stability as well as new perspectives for our businesses and employees," Smith said.

"In the coming months, I am confident that we will be able to leverage our Group's strengths and assets to build an ambitious and innovative strategy to ensure the success of our airlines and reposition Air France-KLM as the leader of our industry."

The wage deal signed on October 19 followed a series of strikes in early 2018 which cost the airline an estimated 335 million euros and saw CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac forced to leave.

Third quarter operating profit came in at 1.06 billion euros, little changed from a year earlier but achieved despite higher .

Revenues were up 4.0 percent at 7.54 billion euros.

The airline said fuel for the full year will come in at 5.0 billion euros, 500 million euros more than in 2017 and expected to rise further to 5.9 billion euros next year.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Air France-KLM gets boost from employee accord (2018, October 31) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-10-air-france-klm-boost-employee-accord.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Higher fuel costs clip Lufthansa's wings in third quarter
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)