WikiLeaks names one-time spokesman as editor-in-chief

September 26, 2018

WikiLeaks on Wednesday named one-time spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson as its new editor-in-chief. The ramifications of the move are unclear.

The organization was founded and has been led for more than a decade by Julian Assange, the 47-year-old ex-hacker, but the silver-haired Australian has been isolated for years at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London.

WikiLeaks tweeted that Assange will stay on as the group's "publisher." Assange had his communications cut in March by Ecuador's new president, and Wednesday's statement said he remained "incommunicado."

WikiLeaks' job titles have proven fluid over the years. Assange has variously described himself as the group's spokesman, publisher and editor.

Hrafnsson told The Associated Press that it "remains to be seen" whether the change in responsibility would be permanent or temporary.

He hung up when asked further questions Wednesday, saying he was busy cooking dinner.

Explore further: Assange talks of leaving embassy, sowing confusion

Related Stories

Assange talks of leaving embassy, sowing confusion

August 18, 2014

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sowed confusion Monday with an announcement that appeared to indicate he was leaving his embassy bolt hole, but his spokesman later clarified that that would not happen unless the impasse ...

WikiLeaks leaks 'Fifth Estate' screenplay

September 22, 2013

WikiLeaks has posted the script to "The Fifth Estate" and made its most forceful denunciation of the film about the site's creation and its colorful founder.

Recommended for you

Ready-to-use recipe for turning plant waste into gasoline

September 25, 2018

Bioscience engineers at KU Leuven, Belgium, already knew how to make gasoline in the laboratory from plant waste such as sawdust. Now, the researchers have developed a road map, as it were, for industrial cellulose gasoline.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.