Video: How silver nanoparticles cut odors

September 20, 2018, American Chemical Society
How silver nanoparticles cut odors (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Trendy workout clothes may advertise that special silver nanoparticles embedded in the fabric will cut the sweaty odor that builds up from repeated gym visits. It turns out there's some truth to these claims.

Silver can kill the bacteria that cause B.O., and new techniques, including nanotech, allow clothing manufacturers to incorporate that doesn't come out in the wash or harm the environment. In this video, Reactions explains how all of that is possible.

