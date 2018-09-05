An unexpected gray area could bring about long-lasting solar cells

September 7, 2018 by Sam Million-Weaver, University of Wisconsin-Madison
An unexpected gray area could bring about long-lasting solar cells
UW-Madison engineers found a way to dramatically extend the lifespan of solar energy-harvesting devices, which use energy from sunlight to generate hydrogen from water. Credit: iStock

University of Wisconsin-Madison materials engineers have made a surprising discovery that could dramatically improve the lifetime of solar energy harvesting devices.

The findings allowed them to achieve the longest-ever lifetime for a key component of some types of photovoltaic cells called the photoelectrochemical electrode, which uses sunlight to split water into its constituent parts of hydrogen and oxygen.

In a paper published July 24, 2018, in the research journal Nano Letters, a team led by UW-Madison materials science and engineering Ph.D. student Yanhao Yu and his advisor, Professor Xudong Wang, described a strategy that extended the lifetime of a photochemical electrode to a whopping 500 hours—more than five times the typical 80-hour lifespan.

Usually, these types of electrodes are made of silicon, which splits water well, but is highly unstable and quickly degrades when it comes into contact with corrosive conditions. To protect these electrodes, engineers often thinly coat their surfaces.

It's a tactic that only delays their eventual breakdown—sometimes after a few days and sometimes within hours.

"Performance varies widely and nobody really knows why. It's a big question," says Wang, a professor of materials science and engineering at UW-Madison.

Intriguingly, the researchers didn't make any changes to the coating material. Rather, they boosted the electrode's lifetime by applying an even thinner coating of than usual.

In other words, less really was more.

Key to this exceptional performance was the team's discovery about the atomic structure of titanium dioxide thin , which the researchers create using a technique called .

Previously, researchers believed that the atoms in titanium dioxide thin films adopted one of two conformations—either scrambled and disordered in a state referred to as "amorphous," or locked into a regularly repeating and predictable arrangement called the crystalline form.

Crucially, researchers were certain that all the atoms in a given thin film behaved the same way. Crystalline or amorphous. Black or white. No in-between.

What Wang colleagues found, however, is a gray area: They saw that small pockets of an in-between state persisted in the final coatings—the in these areas was neither amorphous nor crystalline. These intermediates have never been observed before.

"This is a cutting edge of materials synthesis science," says Wang. "We're thinking that crystallization is not as straightforward as people believe."

Observing those intermediates was no easy feat. Enter Wang's colleague Paul Voyles, a microscopy expert who leveraged UW-Madison's unique facilities to perform sophisticated scanning transmission electron microscopy measurements, enabling him to detect the tiny structures.

From there, the researchers determined those intermediates lowered the lifetime of titanium dioxide thin films by leading to spikes of electronic current that ate tiny holes in the protective coatings.

Eliminating those intermediates—thus extending the 's lifetime—is as simple as using a thinner film.

Thinner films make it more difficult for intermediates to form within the film, so by reducing the thickness by three quarters (from 10 nanometers to 2.5), the researchers created coatings that lasted more than five times longer than traditional coatings.

And now that they've discovered these peculiar structures, the researchers want to learn more about how they form and influence amorphous film properties. That's knowledge that could reveal other strategies for eliminating them—which not only could improve performance, says Wang, but also open new opportunities in other energy-related systems, such as catalysts, solar cells and batteries.

"These intermediates could be something very important that has been overlooked," says Wang. "They could be a critical aspect that controls properties of the film."

Explore further: Discovery brings renewable fuel production one step closer to reality

More information: Yanhao Yu et al. Metastable Intermediates in Amorphous Titanium Oxide: A Hidden Role Leading to Ultra-Stable Photoanode Protection, Nano Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.8b02559

Related Stories

Technique to fabricate ceramic films for OPV inter-layers

July 26, 2018

As environmental and energy issues have become increasingly aggravated in recent years, photovoltaic (PV) cells are drawing attention as a new energy source. However, since the cost of silicon PV cells is still high, it's ...

Superconductivity found in thin films of TiO2

October 2, 2017

Many of us are familiar with titanium dioxide (TiO2), a whitener commonly used in sunscreens and paints such as the white lines seen on tennis courts. Less well known are other higher titanium oxides—those with a higher ...

Recommended for you

Nanophotonic light sails may travel at relativistic speeds

September 6, 2018

One day in the not-so-distant future, light sails may hurtle through space at speeds of around 20% of the speed of light (or 60,000 km/sec), propelled not by fuel but rather by the radiation pressure from high-power lasers ...

Why size matters for gold as a catalyst

September 6, 2018

Gold is the noblest metal—the most resistant to oxidation. However, nano-size gold has a unique ability to perform as a catalyst, even at low temperatures. The underlying mechanism for this size-dependent change in properties ...

Lab probes molecular limit of plasmonics

September 5, 2018

Rice University researchers are probing the physical limits of excited electronic states called plasmons by studying them in organic molecules with fewer than 50 atoms.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.