A protective shield for sensitive enzymes in biofuel cells

September 17, 2018, Ruhr-Universitaet-Bochum
A protective shield for sensitive enzymes in biofuel cells
The biofuel cell tests were carried out in this electrochemical cell. Credit: Ruhr-Universitaet-Bochum

An international team of researchers has developed a new mechanism to protect enzymes from oxygen as biocatalysts in fuel cells. The enzymes, known as hydrogenases, are just as efficient as precious metal catalysts, but unstable when they come into contact with oxygen. They are therefore not yet suitable for technological applications. The new protective mechanism is based on oxygen-consuming enzymes that draw their energy from sugar. The researchers showed that they were able to use this protective mechanism to produce a functional biofuel cell that works with hydrogen and glucose as fuel.

The team led by Dr. Adrian Ruff and Professor Wolfgang Schuhmann from the Center for Electrochemical Sciences at Ruhr-Universität Bochum describes the results in the journal Nature Communications from 10 September 2018 together with colleagues from the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Energy Conversion in Mülheim an der Ruhr and the University of Lisbon.

The team from the Bochum Center for Electrochemical Sciences had already shown in earlier studies that hydrogenases can be protected from by embedding them in a polymer. "However, this mechanism consumed electrons, which reduced the performance of the fuel cell," says Adrian Ruff. "In addition, part of the catalyst was used to protect the ." The scientists therefore looked for ways to decouple the catalytically active system from the .

Enzymes trap oxygen

With the aid of two enzymes, they built an oxygen removal system around the current-producing electrode. First, the researchers coated the electrode with the hydrogenases, which were embedded in a polymer matrix to fix them in place. They then placed another polymer matrix on top of the hydrogenase, which completely enclosed the underlying catalyst layer. It contained two enzymes that use sugar to convert oxygen into water.

Hydrogen is oxidised in the hydrogenase-containing layer at the bottom. The electrode absorbs the electrons released in the process. The top layer removes harmful oxygen.

Functional fuel cell built

In further experiments, the group combined the bioanodes described above with biocathodes, which are also based on the conversion of glucose. In this way, the team produced a functional biofuel cell. "The cheap and abundant biomass glucose is not only the fuel for the protective system, but also drives the biocathode and thus generates a current flow in the cell," summarises Wolfgang Schuhmann, head of the Center for Electrochemical Sciences and member of the cluster of excellence Ruhr Explores Solvation. The cell had an open-circuit voltage of 1.15 volts – the highest value ever achieved for a cell containing a polymer-based bioanode.

"We assume that the principle behind this protective shield can be transferred to any sensitive catalyst if the appropriate enzyme is selected that can catalyse the corresponding interception reaction," says Wolfgang Schuhmann.

Explore further: A protecting umbrella against oxygen

More information: Adrian Ruff et al. A fully protected hydrogenase/polymer-based bioanode for high-performance hydrogen/glucose biofuel cells, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-06106-3

Related Stories

A protecting umbrella against oxygen

August 4, 2014

In the development of fuel cells the effort of generations of scientist and engineers have led to efficient and stable catalysts based on noble metals. These catalysts have reached the required threshold in terms of performance ...

New biofuel cell with energy storage

November 15, 2016

Researchers have developed a hybrid of a fuel cell and capacitor on a biocatalytic basis. With the aid of enzymatic processes, what's known as a biosupercapacitor efficiently generates and stores energy. The trick: the enzymes ...

Improved understanding of industrial electrode processes

August 23, 2018

In the industrial production of chlorine, special electrodes have been recently introduced, which consume much less current than conventional systems. The method requires oxygen to be introduced into a hot, highly concentrated ...

Fixation of powder catalysts on electrodes

June 30, 2017

Chemists at Ruhr-Universität Bochum have developed a new method to tightly fix catalyst powders on electrode surfaces. Currently, the high physical stress induced on catalyst films by gas evolving reactions hampers the application ...

Recommended for you

New method more than doubles sugar production from plants

September 17, 2018

Producing fuels and chemicals from biomass (wood, grasses, etc.) is one of the most promising solutions for building a renewable economy. The process involves deconstructing plants to produce single carbohydrates, mostly ...

A protective shield for sensitive enzymes in biofuel cells

September 17, 2018

An international team of researchers has developed a new mechanism to protect enzymes from oxygen as biocatalysts in fuel cells. The enzymes, known as hydrogenases, are just as efficient as precious metal catalysts, but unstable ...

New study identifies possible ancestors of RNA

September 17, 2018

Researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology may have made headway in helping determine the origin of life by identifying three different molecules that self-assemble to form a molecular structure with features characteristic ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.