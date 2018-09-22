Satellites safeguard Europe's potato industry

September 26, 2018, European Space Agency
Satellites safeguard Europe’s potato industry
This animation shows the differences in vegetation development detected by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites in the Emmeloord region of the Netherlands between August 2017 and August 2018. The effects of the drought are clear here with a significant shift from lush greens in 2017 to brown shades the following year clearly visible. Credit: contains modified Copernicus sentinel data (2018), processed by ESA/GeoVille

The drought that swept through Europe this year has hit European farmers hard. Sustained high temperatures and the lack of rain have badly affected the agrofood industry, including the important potato sector.

Europe has the highest level of consumption in the world at almost 90 kg per capita per year, and is the second largest potato producer globally with some 53 million tonnes harvested annually.

The price of potatoes varies from year to year, but this important crop has now reached the highest value seen in recent years on the commodity futures exchange.

All of this, of course, means that the French fries, so well-loved in Europe, are about to get more expensive.

It is not all doom and gloom though. Earth observation data, including Copernicus Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 satellites as well as very high resolution data from other missions, can be used to help mitigate a number of challenges faced by the , from storage to disease monitoring, while increasing logistics and trading efficiencies.

A new service will help reduce the effect of these problems using .

The agrofood industry and farmers growing potatoes and other crops should soon save money, get better prices and help protect their crops from disease using satellite data collected that will be sent directly to them through ESA's novel EOPLUG-IN service.

Satellites safeguard Europe’s potato industry
This animation shows early season crop type classification in the Emmeloord region of the Netherlands in June 2018 based on Copernicus Sentinel-2 data. Green shows summer crops, red: potatoes, orange: vegetables and flowers, yellow: cereals, and blue: grass. Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2018), processed by ESA/GeoVille

The service will help with storage, trading and disease monitoring. This will help growers conserve potatoes better and longer, assist trading decisions, and improve the detection of certain diseases to reduce losses.

EOPLUG-IN, recently launched through ESA's new Earth observation innovation hub – the ɸ-lab, will enable fast, easy access to continuous business intelligence data streams for industry via machine-based technologies.

This system will provide the means to integrate satellite data and other information streams directly in existing industry workflows in a business-friendly format. This will inform the agrofoood industry, for example, about the impact of ongoing droughts, crop failures and diseases, helping users to save money, get better prices, and as a result, also help make potatoes cheaper for European consumers.

Janny Peltjes, the managing director of HLB BV, a member of the Dutch agrofood cluster, expects that "the novel satellite-based system will be able to spatially detect crop diseases, thereby providing means to efficiently target affected areas, saving pesticide application and safeguarding production".

As the system is scalable, the services can be expanded to different topics and sectors. Agriculture is a low margin industry and increasing margins on the 53 million tonnes of potatoes produced in Europe each year will save millions for this €7 billion industry.

The service is developed by GeoVille Information Systems and Data Processing GmbH, the Austrian Earth Observation Data Centre, and Dutch partners from the agriculture and food industries including Hermess and HLB.

EOPLUG-IN is the first ESA InCubed activity. It integrates Big Data, combining non-Earth observation and Earth observation data using artificial intelligence, adopting a value chain approach, including reputable companies, and trailing the service with the agrofood cluster as a baseline for global roll out.

Explore further: Copernicus 20 years on

Related Stories

Copernicus 20 years on

June 22, 2018

This week marks 20 years since the manifesto was signed that gave rise to Europe's Copernicus environmental programme. With seven Sentinel satellites already in orbit delivering terabytes of data every day, Copernicus is ...

Sentinels modernise Europe's agricultural policy

May 25, 2018

In a move that could benefit around 22 million farmers, the EU's Common Agricultural Policy has entered the space age. Offering detailed and timely information on crops and farmland, the Copernicus Sentinels are now being ...

Copernicus Sentinel maps Hurricane Florence flooding

September 17, 2018

Making landfall in the US state of North Carolina on 14 September, Hurricane Florence is causing widespread damage and flooding. The Copernicus Sentinel-1 radar mission is being used to map affected areas.

Farmers benefit from satellite coverage

December 2, 2015

Farmers can now call on the latest satellite information using the unique TalkingFields service to get the best from their land while cutting the environmental cost.

Copernicus Sentinel-3B delivers first images

May 10, 2018

Less than two weeks after it was launched, the Copernicus Sentinel-3B satellite has delivered its first images of Earth. Exceeding expectations, this first set of images include the sunset over Antarctica, sea ice in the ...

Information experts optimizing potato production

March 28, 2018

Farmers can optimize harvesting procedures and improve yields, food manufacturers can improve planning reliability. Information systems specialists at Saarland University are working to optimize the entire potato production ...

Recommended for you

The origins of the High Plains landscape

September 26, 2018

Starting at the eastern foot of the Rocky Mountains in the Midwest United States, the dramatic landscape of the High Plains stretches across several U.S. states. Dropping just a few hundred meters over a length of more than ...

NASA study untangles smoke, pollution effects on clouds

September 26, 2018

A new NASA-led study helps answer decades-old questions about the role of smoke and human-caused air pollution on clouds and rainfall. Looking specifically at deep convective clouds—tall clouds like thunderclouds, formed ...

Researchers map susceptibility to man-made earthquakes

September 26, 2018

Earthquakes in Oklahoma and Kansas had been on the rise due to injection of wastewater—a byproduct of oil and gas operations—before regulations started limiting injections. Now a new model developed by Stanford University ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.