Person-centered video blogs increase chances of viewer support for cancer patients

September 4, 2018, Mary Ann Liebert, Inc
Person-centered video blogs increase chances of viewer support for cancer patients
Credit: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

As people with cancer use social media to find and develop support systems, a new study looks at YouTube content to determine what kinds of videos elicit an empathetic response from viewers. Researchers have pinpointed several qualities among video diaries that garner the most support from commenters. The study and how it can be applied in a clinical setting are discussed in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.

In the article entitled "Vlogging Cancer: Predictors of Support in YouTube Cancer Vlogs," coauthors Brent J. Hale, Amy L. Gonzalez, and Marie Richardson of Indiana University's Media School, completed a content analysis of 69 videos and 869 associated comments. Video blogs, known as vlogs, that centered the person with cancer as the protagonist who discusses their diagnostic experience, the problems they encountered, and their personal growth, yielded the most empathetic responses from viewers. This kind of has already been linked to positive health and recovery outcomes. Interestingly, researchers found that pleas to get a checkup yielded fewer comments of support.

"YouTube currently reaches more young adults in the U.S. than any cable network. Vlogging may provide a powerful channel to foster active engagement for those who, because of their illnesses, might lack the ability to engage outside of the home. " says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, Ph.D., MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium.

Explore further: Is YouTube a driver for social movements like Occupy Wall Street?

More information: Brent J. Hale et al, Vlogging Cancer: Predictors of Social Support in YouTube Cancer Vlogs, Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking (2018). DOI: 10.1089/cyber.2018.0176

Related Stories

Why is some social media content interpreted as bragging?

January 31, 2017

People who post personal content on social networking sites such as Facebook and try to present themselves in a positive light may be perceived as bragging, and therefore be less attractive to others, according to a new study ...

Is YouTube an effective research tool?

May 29, 2013

YouTube has more than 10 million unique users a month who are younger than 18 years of age, making it an ideal online environment in which to study the impact of various media content and peer feedback on adolescents. A series ...

Recommended for you

At last, a simple 3-D printer for metal

September 4, 2018

Used to produce three-dimensional objects of almost any type, across a range of industries, including healthcare, aviation and engineering, 3-D printed materials have come of age during the last decade. Research published ...

Tech nostalgia on show at Berlin's IFA

September 3, 2018

For many consumers, rewinding cassettes, carefully placing a needle on a record or shaking dry a Polaroid photo may all feel like long-forgotten gestures from a bygone era.

Voice assistants tool up in hope of a bright future

August 31, 2018

Some two years after stepping into the spotlight, voice assistants are learning new languages and connecting to ever-more devices around the home—but mass adoption and widespread ease with the new technology remain some ...

Robot teachers invade Chinese kindergartens

August 29, 2018

The Chinese kindergarten children giggled as they worked to solve puzzles assigned by their new teaching assistant: a roundish, short educator with a screen for a face.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.