In Paris, Airbnb blamed for all kinds of ills

September 26, 2018 by John Leicester
In Paris, Airbnb blamed for all kinds of ills
In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 photo, a cleaning lady works in an apartment located on Airbnb in Paris. The spectacular growth of Airbnb in Paris, the top worldwide location for the internet giant is also raising alarms in the French capital. Some Parisians and officials at City Hall blame the site for driving Parisian families out of the city center, leading to school closures and concerns that the French capital is losing its life and charms. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The first paying guests to the ground-floor studio flat newly posted on Airbnb were innocuous enough: A family, come to experience the joys of Paris, like many millions of others.

Franck Briand, who lives in the apartment directly above, now looks back on that moment as the start of what he calls his Airbnb "nightmare." The ensuing four years, he says, have been an incessant carousel of late-night parties, drunken revelers and the rattle of newly arrived groups, sometimes 15 at a time, dragging wheeled suitcases across the cobbled courtyard.

"I want to leave," Briand says. "But I said to myself that it shouldn't be the weakest, those under threat, who give in."

Paris, long one of the world's top destinations, is still grateful for the billions of euros (dollars) that pump into the French capital's economy and the 300,000 jobs they sustain. But Parisians and City Hall officials also are expressing deep qualms about having so many visitors directly in their midst, no longer largely corralled in hotels but instead living, albeit temporarily, cheek-by-jowl with locals in properties rented online.

The backlash in Paris against intrusive, on-your-doorstep tourism hasn't yet reached the proportions of other heavily visited cities. Venice and Barcelona, among other destinations, have seen repeated protests. But concerns voiced in top European destinations are often the same: That mass tourism and its online platforms are hollowing cities out, driving away locals with higher prices, higher rents and sheer inconvenience.

In Paris, Airbnb blamed for all kinds of ills
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 photo, a view of rooftops in downtown Paris. The spectacular growth of Airbnb in Paris, the top worldwide location for the internet giant is also raising alarms in the French capital. Some Parisians and officials at City Hall blame the site for driving Parisian families out of the city center, leading to school closures and concerns that the French capital is losing its life and charms. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Jacques Boutault, mayor of Paris' central 2nd arrondissement, is among those sounding the alarm. The rectangular district he oversees, boxed in by some of the city's must-visit sites, including the Pompidou art museum, has experienced a precipitous population decline as Airbnb has taken Paris by storm, with more listings than any other city worldwide.

"The population is changing completely, from those who have been here for years to one that is just passing through," says Boutault, the district mayor since 2001. The 2nd arrondissement has lost 3,000 inhabitants in the past four years, more than 10 percent of its total and many of them families, he says. The district's schools have shut three classes as a result.

"I don't want to be the mayor of a museum, that's to say pretty walls where people spend a bit of time and then leave," Boutault says. "It's important that town centers remain authentic and alive. In fact, that's what tourists come for."

In Paris, Airbnb blamed for all kinds of ills
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 photo, Paris Deputy Mayor Ian Brossat, in charge of housing, poses for a photo in his office during an interview in Paris. The spectacular growth of Airbnb in Paris, the top worldwide location for the internet giant is also raising alarms in the French capital. Some Parisians and officials at City Hall blame the site for driving Parisian families out of the city center, leading to school closures and concerns that the French capital is losing its life and charms. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

In 2012, Airbnb had 4,000 Paris-area listings. That surged to more than 40,000 by 2015, when Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky was welcomed at City Hall. Three years on, Airbnb counts 65,000 listings inside Paris alone. But relations with City Hall have soured.

Paris Deputy Mayor Ian Brossat, in charge of housing, says the capital has lost 20,000 homes in five years, "homes that were lived in by Parisians but are now populated by tourists. They are no longer homes, they are clandestine hotels."

"Airbnb has veered away from its original model," he says. "We've gone from a sharing economy to a type of predatory economy, with professionals that bought homes, sometimes buildings, in bulk to transform them into cash machines. So our role is to restore some order."

In Paris, Airbnb blamed for all kinds of ills
In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 photo, an inspector of Paris' town hall in charge of checking locations for tourists makes a door to door inspection, in Paris. The spectacular growth of Airbnb in Paris, the top worldwide location for the internet giant is also raising alarms in the French capital. Some Parisians and officials at City Hall blame the site for driving Parisian families out of the city center, leading to school closures and concerns that the French capital is losing its life and charms. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

To regulate the growth of Airbnb and similar platforms, Paris has since December required proprietors who list online to register. Parisians are only allowed to rent out the property they actually live in to tourists, and for a total of no more than 120 days a year. Any other Paris residence they may have can't be rented to tourists at all.

But even with inspection teams going door-to-door and fines for the most egregious violators, the rules remain scantily enforced. Brossat is now lobbying for a blanket ban on tourist rentals in central Paris, arguing that home owners in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th arrondissements—"those most impacted by the Airbnb phenomenon," he says—should still be allowed to rent out spare rooms but not their entire property.

Airbnb France, in a statement, called Brossat's proposal "out of touch with public opinion, divorced from legal reality." It said renting out properties on Airbnb helps Parisians "boost their income and afford rising living costs in their communities, where housing capacity has failed to meet demand for decades."

In Paris, Airbnb blamed for all kinds of ills
In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 photo, an inspector of Paris' town hall in charge of checking locations for tourists makes a door to door inspection, in Paris. The spectacular growth of Airbnb in Paris, the top worldwide location for the internet giant is also raising alarms in the French capital. Some Parisians and officials at City Hall blame the site for driving Parisian families out of the city center, leading to school closures and concerns that the French capital is losing its life and charms. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

More pressure on Airbnb and similar sites is coming with a new housing law about to get parliament's final blessing. It opens the door for large fines to be levied against sites that host properties not in conformity with French regulations.

Brossat expects the law to mark a turning point.

"The gentrification of Paris didn't start with Airbnb. But Airbnb is an accelerator of gentrification," he said. "The risk is that Paris becomes a city no longer lived in by inhabitants but solely by tourists or foreign investors."

In Paris, Airbnb blamed for all kinds of ills
In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 photo, a cleaning lady works in an apartment located on Airbnb in Paris. The spectacular growth of Airbnb in Paris, the top worldwide location for the internet giant is also raising alarms in the French capital. Some Parisians and officials at City Hall blame the site for driving Parisian families out of the city center, leading to school closures and concerns that the French capital is losing its life and charms. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

In Paris, Airbnb blamed for all kinds of ills
In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 photo, an inspector of Paris' town hall in charge of checking locations for tourists makes a door to door inspection, in Paris. The spectacular growth of Airbnb in Paris, the top worldwide location for the internet giant is also raising alarms in the French capital. Some Parisians and officials at City Hall blame the site for driving Parisian families out of the city center, leading to school closures and concerns that the French capital is losing its life and charms. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
In Paris, Airbnb blamed for all kinds of ills
In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 photo, a cleaning lady works in an apartment located on Airbnb in Paris. The spectacular growth of Airbnb in Paris, the top worldwide location for the internet giant is also raising alarms in the French capital. Some Parisians and officials at City Hall blame the site for driving Parisian families out of the city center, leading to school closures and concerns that the French capital is losing its life and charms. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
In Paris, Airbnb blamed for all kinds of ills
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, candles and information leaflet are displayed in an apartment located on Airbnb, in Paris. The spectacular growth of Airbnb in Paris, the top worldwide location for the internet giant is also raising alarms in the French capital. Some Parisians and officials at City Hall blame the site for driving Parisian families out of the city center, leading to school closures and concerns that the French capital is losing its life and charms. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
In Paris, Airbnb blamed for all kinds of ills
In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 photo, towels are placed in an apartment located on Airbnb in Paris. The spectacular growth of Airbnb in Paris, the top worldwide location for the internet giant is also raising alarms in the French capital. Some Parisians and officials at City Hall blame the site for driving Parisian families out of the city center, leading to school closures and concerns that the French capital is losing its life and charms. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Explore further: Paris official seeks to outlaw Airbnb rentals in city centre

Related Stories

Paris official seeks to outlaw Airbnb rentals in city centre

September 6, 2018

The Paris city council member in charge of housing said Thursday that he would propose outlawing home rentals via Airbnb and other websites in the city centre, accusing the company of forcing residents out of the French capital.

Airbnb hits back at Paris ban threat

September 12, 2018

Rent-a-room giant Airbnb on Wednesday accused the Paris official seeking to ban the service in the city of electioneering and insisted it enjoys widespread support in the French capital.

Paris to sue Airbnb over undeclared listings

April 12, 2018

Paris is taking home-sharing giant Airbnb to court for failing to remove ads from people who have not properly declared their properties, city authorities said Thursday.

France cracks down on undeclared Airbnb listings

March 1, 2018

The French government announced plans Thursday to clamp down on Airbnb, saying it would fine the home-sharing giant for carrying ads from people who do not register their properties with local authorities.

NY mayor signs into law new crackdown on Airbnb

August 7, 2018

New York's mayor on Monday signed into law a landmark bill forcing home-sharing platforms such as Airbnb to disclose information about hosts and imposing hefty fines for non-compliance.

Recommended for you

Ready-to-use recipe for turning plant waste into gasoline

September 25, 2018

Bioscience engineers at KU Leuven, Belgium, already knew how to make gasoline in the laboratory from plant waste such as sawdust. Now, the researchers have developed a road map, as it were, for industrial cellulose gasoline.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.