NASA sees Post-Tropical Cyclone Helene affecting Ireland, United Kingdom

On Sept. 17, the MODIS instrument aboard Aqua captured a visible image of Post-Tropical Cyclone Helene just southwest of Ireland and the United Kingdom. Clouds ahead of the system have already blanketed those countries. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS). Post-tropical cyclone Helene developed off the west coast of Africa and moved north then northeast where it is now raining on parts of Ireland and the United Kingdom. Clouds and rainfall connected to Helene are already affecting those countries.

Early on Sept. 17, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard Aqua captured a visible image of Post Tropical Cyclone Helene southwest of Ireland and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The MODIS image showed a large system with a wide band of clouds and showers extending to the northeast over Ireland and the U.K.

There is a Yellow Alert for the U.K. regions of: Central, Tayside & Fife, East Midlands, East of England, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, Orkney & Shetland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, South West England, Strathclyde, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire & Humber.

The U.K. Meteorological Service noted that the Yellow Alert means "a spell of very windy weather is expected. Gusts of 50-60 mph are possible inland between [1 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time on Wed., Sept. 19]."

Explore further: NASA looks at Hurricane Helene's water vapor concentration

More information: For updated forecasts, visit: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

