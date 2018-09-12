NASA sees Post-Tropical Cyclone Helene affecting Ireland, United Kingdom

September 17, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA sees Post-Tropical Cyclone Helene affecting Ireland, United Kingdom
On Sept. 17, the MODIS instrument aboard Aqua captured a visible image of Post-Tropical Cyclone Helene just southwest of Ireland and the United Kingdom. Clouds ahead of the system have already blanketed those countries. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS).

Post-tropical cyclone Helene developed off the west coast of Africa and moved north then northeast where it is now raining on parts of Ireland and the United Kingdom. Clouds and rainfall connected to Helene are already affecting those countries.

Early on Sept. 17, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard Aqua captured a visible image of Post Tropical Cyclone Helene southwest of Ireland and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The MODIS image showed a large system with a wide band of clouds and showers extending to the northeast over Ireland and the U.K.

There is a Yellow Alert for the U.K. regions of: Central, Tayside & Fife, East Midlands, East of England, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, Orkney & Shetland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, South West England, Strathclyde, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire & Humber.

The U.K. Meteorological Service noted that the Yellow Alert means "a spell of very windy weather is expected. Gusts of 50-60 mph are possible inland between [1 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time on Wed., Sept. 19]."

Explore further: NASA looks at Hurricane Helene's water vapor concentration

More information: For updated forecasts, visit: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Related Stories

NASA sees Hurricane Helene decoupled by wind shear

September 13, 2018

NASA's Aqua satellite provided an infrared look at Helene as it continued tracking toward the Azores Islands in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. Satellite imagery shows that Helene is decoupled from wind shear.

Recommended for you

More ships and more clouds mean cooling in the Arctic

September 17, 2018

With sea ice in the Arctic melting at an alarming rate, opportunities for trans-Arctic shipping are opening up, and by mid-century ships will be able to sail right over the North Pole—something not previously possible for ...

Paris climate targets could be exceeded sooner than expected

September 17, 2018

A new study has for the first time comprehensively accounted for permafrost carbon release when estimating emission budgets for climate targets. The results show that the world might be closer to exceeding the budget for ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.