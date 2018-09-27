NASA wants to begin hunting for intelligent aliens who, like us, create technology

September 28, 2018 by Chabeli Herrera, Orlando Sentinel
space
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

For decades, the search for life in outer space has focused on finding tiny microbes that would do little to satisfy a growing appetite for connection with beings that more closely resemble us.

It's been the appetizer to the main course, a search for sophisticated creatures that truly deliver on the answer to one of humanity's central questions: Are we alone?

Now, thanks to new interest in Congress for further scientific research, NASA is changing its focus to search for advanced enough to, like us, create technology.

The signs are called technosignatures, as compared with biosignatures, like in microbes, that show signs of life. Technosignatures come primarily as that allow scientists to infer the existence of technological life in the universe.

A bill proposed in the U.S. House in April recommended that NASA receive $10 million to partner with private sector and philanthropic organizations to search for alien life. It wouldn't actually allocate the funds, and would still have to pass in the House and Senate, but it represents the first time in 25 years that the federal government has considered using funds to search for .

The original program, called SETI, or the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, lost federal funding in 1993 after a year of research didn't turn up a "single green little fellow," said then U.S. Sen. Richard Bryan of Nevada.

Unlike SETI, NASA argues that the for technosignatures goes a step further, focusing on radio or laser emissions, not just communication signals. Our own radio and television broadcasts have been drifting into space, so we may be able to receive signals from other beings, the agency said.

And signs of large structures or an atmosphere full of pollutants—like our own—could prove that there is a civilization like Earth's elsewhere in the universe.

Whether NASA will find life outside our solar system is anyone's guess. Astronomer Frank Drake's Drake formula postulates that there could be 10,000 intelligent civilizations in the galaxy. Italian physicist Enrico Fermi's Fermi paradox asserts that if there was intelligent life out there, we would have met it already.

But recent discoveries by the Kepler mission of multiple exoplanets, including some that have similarities with Earth, and the TESS mission, which recently launched a satellite that has already found two new exoplanets, have increased public interest in finding .

It'll have to be more an irregular radio signal to pass the test, though. NASA said that to answer the question of our place in the universe, it will need "unmistakable signs" of life.

Explore further: NASA is taking a new look at searching for life beyond Earth

14 shares

©2018 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

NASA is taking a new look at searching for life beyond Earth

September 27, 2018

Since the beginning of civilization, humanity has wondered whether we are alone in the universe. As NASA has explored our solar system and beyond, it has developed increasingly sophisticated tools to address this fundamental ...

If intelligent aliens exist, why haven't we seen them?

August 2, 2018

Thousands of planets have been discovered in the last few decades, although astronomers tell us there are probably billions. In such a large and diverse set of solar systems, it seems impossible that humans could be the only ...

Recommended for you

Chlorate-rich soil may help us find liquid water on Mars

September 28, 2018

If liquid water exists on the surface of Mars, it is most likely in the form of a briny mixture with magnesium chlorate salts, according to new experiments based on discoveries previously made by NASA's Phoenix and Viking ...

Making head or tail of a galactic landscape

September 28, 2018

Astronomers have used data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory to capture a dramatic image of an enormous tail of hot gas stretching for more than a million light years behind a group of galaxies that is falling into the ...

Extended emission filaments found in the galaxy Markarian 6

September 27, 2018

Russian astronomers have conducted a study of large-scale morphology and kinematics of the ionized gas in the galaxy Markarian 6. The research, in addition to mapping the ionized gas in the stellar disc, has identified a ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.